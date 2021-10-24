Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

मैच से पहले विराट कोहली के ट्वीट पर घमासान, आपस में भिड़े भारत-पाक फैंस

webdunia
रविवार, 24 अक्टूबर 2021 (13:48 IST)
दुबई। भारत-पाकिस्तान टी20 वर्ल्ड कप मैच को लेकर दोनों देशों में उत्साह का माहौल दिखाई दे रहा है। मैच से पहले दोनों देशों के क्रिकेट फैंस के बीच सोशल मीडिया पर एक अलग ही मैच चल रहा है।
 
टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने एक ट्वीट कर कहा कि लोग कहते हैं रविवार को बड़ा मैच हैं। आप नर्वस है। क्या यह सही है? विराट ने एक फोटो शेयर कर इसका जवाब दिया है। इसमें वे एक टी शर्ट पहने नजर आ रहे हैं जिस पर रांग लिखा हु्आ है।
 
इस ट्वीट पर देखते ही देखते बवाल मच गया। दोनों ही देशों के क्रिकेट फैंस आपस में भिड़ गए। टीम इंडिया के एक फैन ने ट्विटर पर भारत पाक मैच में कोहली का रिकॉर्ड साझा करते हुए कहा कि वे 2012, 2014 और 2016 में पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ मैच में नॉट आउट रहे।
 
एक अन्य यूजर ने इस पर जवाब देते हुए कहा कि इसके बाद तुम जरूर नर्वस होंगे। साथ में एक फोटो शेयर किया गया है कि जिसमें पाक गेंदबाज को जश्न मनाते और कोहली को आउट होते दिखाया गया है।

