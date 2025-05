महिला सैन्य अधिकारियों ने बताया पाकिस्तान में कहां, कैसे और किन जगहों पर किया हमला

#WATCH | Delhi | #OperationSindoor| Col. Sofiya Qureshi, while addressing the media, presents videos showing destroyed terror camps, including Mehmoona Joya camp, Sialkot, which lies 12-18 km inside Pakistan.



It's one of the biggest camps of Hizbul Mujahideen. It is one of the… pic.twitter.com/g44j5c1NeH