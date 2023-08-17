Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

चीनी नागरिक को समुद्र में आया हार्ट अटैक, तटरक्षक बल ने बचाई जान

indian coast guard
, गुरुवार, 17 अगस्त 2023 (12:06 IST)
Indian Coast Guard : अरब सागर में पनामा के ध्वज वाले जहाज पर सवार एक चीनी एक नागरिक को अचानक हार्ट अटैक आ गया। उसे तत्काल उपचार की आवश्यकता थी। भारतीय तटरक्षक बल ने समय पर पहुंच कर उसकी जान बचाई।
 
भारतीय तटरक्षक बल ने 16-17 अगस्त की मध्यरात्रि को मुंबई से करीब 200 किलोमीटर दूर अरब सागर में पनामा के ध्वज वाले जहाज ‘एमवी डोंग फांग कैन टैन नंबर 2’ से चीन के एक नागरिक को चिकित्सीय आधार पर बचाया।
 
मुंबई में समुद्री बचाव समन्वय केंद्र को सूचना मिली थी कि अनुसंधान जहाज पर सवार चालक दल के सदस्य यिन वेगयांग को दिल का दौरा पड़ा है और उसे तत्काल उपचार की आवश्यकता है।
 
इसके बाद चीन से संयुक्त अरब अमीरात जा रहे जहाज से फौरन संपर्क किया गया और उसे दूरसंचार माध्यम के जरिए आवश्यक चिकित्सीय सलाह दी गई।
 
तटरक्षक बल ने एक बयान में कहा कि मरीज को आधुनिक हल्के हेलीकॉप्टर ‘एमके-तृतीय’ से हवाई मार्ग से निकाला गया और उसे प्राथमिक उपचार दिया गया।
 
त्वरित अभियान अंधेरे में चलाया गया और ‘‘समुद्र में एक विदेशी नागरिक की कीमती जान बचाई गई। यह अभियान भारतीय तटरक्षक बल की ‘हम रक्षा करते हैं’ के सिद्धांत की प्रतिबद्धताओं की पुष्टि करता है।
 
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta

