चीनी नागरिक को समुद्र में आया हार्ट अटैक, तटरक्षक बल ने बचाई जान

मुंबई में समुद्री बचाव समन्वय केंद्र को सूचना मिली थी कि अनुसंधान जहाज पर सवार चालक दल के सदस्य यिन वेगयांग को दिल का दौरा पड़ा है और उसे तत्काल उपचार की आवश्यकता है।
In a daring operation, @IndiaCoastGuard #ALH MK-III evacuates a #Chinese national from MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2 around 200 Km mid-sea amidst challenging night conditions & extreme weather. Patient was reported chest pain &cardiac arrest symptoms.#SAR #ArabianSea#MaritimeSafety pic.twitter.com/THG0nBZjhi— Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) August 17, 2023