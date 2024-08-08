Select Your Language

Video : विनेश फोगाट पर सांसदों की किस बात को लेकर भड़के उपसभापति जगदीप धनखड़, दी बाहर निकालने की चेतावनी

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, गुरुवार, 8 अगस्त 2024 (17:00 IST)
Jagdeep Dhankhar : ओलंपिक में डिस्क्वालिफाइड हुईं भारतीय महिला पहलवान विनेश फोगाट को लेकर आज राज्यसभा में हंगामा हुआ। इस दौरान उपसभापति जगदीप धनखड़ भावुक हो गए। हालांकि उनका ऐसा रूप पहले कभी नहीं देखा गया। राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही शुरू हुई तो विपक्षी दलों के सांसद विनेश फोगाट को पेरिस ओलंपिक में अयोग्य घोषित किए जाने को लेकर हंगामा करने लगे।
ALSO READ: अब विनेश फोगाट पर राजनीति, हुड्‍डा बोले- बहुमत होता तो राज्यसभा भेजता
उपसभापति जगदीप धनखड़ ने उन्हें शांत करने का प्रयास किया। राज्यसभा में विनेश फोगाट का मामला विपक्ष के नेता मल्लिकार्जन खरगे ने उठाने की कोशिश की थी, लेकिन सभापति धनखड़ ने इसके लिए अनुमति नहीं दी थी।
इसके बाद जब टीएमसी सांसद ने इस मुद्दे पर बात करना चाहा तो सभापति ने उन्हें चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि ये हरकत फिर की तो उन्हें बाहर का रास्ता दिखा दिया जाएगा। कल ही खेल मंत्री मनसुख मंडाविया ने विनेश फोगाट के पूरे मामले को लेकर बयान दिया था।
ALSO READ: रेसलर विनेश फोगाट का कुश्ती से संन्यास, कहा कुश्ती जीती, मैं हार गई

