जयराम रमेश ने नए संसद भवन को कहा मोदी मल्टीप्लेक्स, कांग्रेस पर बरसे जेपी नड्डा

, शनिवार, 23 सितम्बर 2023 (12:20 IST)
New Parliament Building : देश में नए संसद भवन को लेकर भाजपा और कांग्रेस आमने सामने नजर आ रहे हैं। कांग्रेस नेता जयराम रमेश ने जहां इसे भूल भुलैया करार दिया। वहीं भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने कांग्रेस पर हमला करते हुए उसे संसद विरोधी करार दिया।
 
वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता जयराम रमेश ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर एक पोस्ट में संसद की नई इमारत की आलोचना की है। उन्होंने लिखा कि पूरे जोर-शोर से संसद की नई इमारत लांच की गई थी। यह असल में पीएम मोदी के उद्देश्यों को पूरा करती है। इसे मोदी मल्टीप्लेक्स या मोदी मैरियट कहना चाहिए। चार दिनों के बाद मैंने महसूस किया है कि संसद की नई इमारत के अंदर और लॉबी में बातचीत खत्म हो गई है। अगर वास्तुकला लोकतंत्र को मार सकती है तो संविधान को दोबारा लिखे बिना ही प्रधानमंत्री सफल हो चुके हैं। 
 
उन्होंने बताया कि एक-दूसरे को देखने के लिए दूरबीन की जरूरत होगी क्योंकि हॉल बिल्कुल भी आरामदायक नहीं हैं। संसद की पुरानी इमारत में एक आभा थी, साथ ही यहां बातचीत करना भी आसान था। एक सदन से दूसरे सदन जाने में, सेंट्रल हॉल में और कॉरिडोर्स में चलना-फिरना आसान था। नई संसद में सदन को चलाने के लिए दोनों सदनों के बीच का बॉन्ड कमजोर हुआ है। पुरानी इमारत में अगर आप रास्ता भूल जाते थे, तो रास्ता मिल जाता था क्योंकि यह गोलाकार था लेकिन नई इमारत में यदि आप रास्ता भूल जाते हैं तो आप भूलभुलैया में खो जाते हैं। पुरानी इमारत में खुलेपन का एहसास होता था, जबकि नई इमारत में बंद जगहों पर घुटन महसूस होती है।
 
जयराम रमेश ने लिखा कि संसद भवन में घूमने का आनंद गायब हो गया है। मैं पुरानी इमारत में जाने के लिए उत्सुक रहता था लेकिन नई इमारत पीड़ादायक है। मुझे यकीन है कि पार्टी लाइन से हटकर कई सहकर्मी भी ऐसा महसूस करते हैं। मैंने सुना है कि सचिवालय के कर्मचारी भी नए डिजाइन से खुश नहीं हैं। शायद 2024 में सत्ता परिवर्तन के बाद नए संसद भवन का बेहतर उपयोग हो सकेगा।
 
इस पर पलटवार करते हुए भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी के निम्नतम मानकों के हिसाब से भी यह एक दयनीय मानसिकता है। यह 140 करोड़ भारतीयों की आकांक्षाओं के अपमान के अलावा और कुछ नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि वैसे भी, यह पहली बार नहीं है जब कांग्रेस संसद विरोधी है। उन्होंने 1975 में कोशिश की और यह बुरी तरह विफल रही।


