Live Updates : पीएम मोदी ने की मनमोहन सिंह के स्वास्थ्य में शीघ्र सुधार की कामना, मिलने पहुंचे मांडविया

-केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मनसुख मांडविया ने यहां अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (एम्स) में भर्ती पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह से मुलाकात की और उनकी सेहत का हाल जाना।
I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2021
India reports 18,987 new #COVID cases, 19,808 recoveries and 246 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2021
Total cases: 3,40,20,730
Active cases: 2,06,586
Total recoveries: 3,33,62,709
Death toll: 4,51,435
Total Vaccination: 96,82,20,997 (35,66,347 in last 24 hrs) pic.twitter.com/2QcSqFPfzn