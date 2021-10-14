Live Updates : पीएम मोदी ने की मनमोहन सिंह के स्वास्थ्य में शीघ्र सुधार की कामना, मिलने पहुंचे मांडविया

India reports 18,987 new #COVID cases, 19,808 recoveries and 246 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.



Total cases: 3,40,20,730

Active cases: 2,06,586

Total recoveries: 3,33,62,709

Death toll: 4,51,435



Total Vaccination: 96,82,20,997 (35,66,347 in last 24 hrs)