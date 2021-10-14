Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Live Updates : पीएम मोदी ने की मनमोहन सिंह के स्वास्थ्य में शीघ्र सुधार की कामना, मिलने पहुंचे मांडविया

गुरुवार, 14 अक्टूबर 2021 (10:15 IST)
नई दिल्ली। कोरोनावायरस, आर्यन खान की जमानत याचिका पर सुनवाई, राष्‍ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद का दिल्ली दौरा समेत इन खबरों पर आज रहेगी सबकी नजर...


10:48 AM, 14th Oct
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने यहां अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (एम्स) में भर्ती पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना की।
-केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मनसुख मांडविया ने यहां अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (एम्स) में भर्ती पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह से मुलाकात की और उनकी सेहत का हाल जाना।

10:20 AM, 14th Oct
-भारत में एक दिन में कोविड-19 के 18,987 नए मामले सामने आने के बाद देश में संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 3,40,20,730 हो गई।
-246 और लोगों की संक्रमण से मौत के बाद मृतक संख्या बढ़कर 4,51,435 हो गई।
-देश में कोविड-19 के उपचाराधीन मरीजों की संख्या घटकर 2,06,586 रह गई है।

10:19 AM, 14th Oct
-कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज दिनेश कार्तिक को दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के खिलाफ दूसरे आईपीएल क्वालीफायर के दौरान लीग की आचार संहिता के उल्लंघन के कारण फटकार लगाई गई है।
-रोमांचक मुकाबले में आउट होने के बाद कार्तिक को स्टम्प उखाड़ते देखा गया था 
-कार्तिक ने लेवल एक का अपराध स्वीकार किया है।

10:18 AM, 14th Oct
-ड्रग्स मामले में आर्यन खान की जमानत याचिका पर सुनवाई आज।
-मुंबई की सेशन कोर्ट में आज 12 बजे सुनवाई।

10:17 AM, 14th Oct
-राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद इस साल परंपरा से इतर लद्दाख के द्रास क्षेत्र में जवानों के साथ दशहरा मनायेंगे।
-आमतौर पर राष्ट्रपति राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में दशहरा मनाते हैं।

