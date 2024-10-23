Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

Live : वायनाड में प्रियंका गांधी का रोड शो, भाई राहुल और पति रॉबर्ट वाड्रा भी साथ

हमें फॉलो करें priyanka rahul in wayanad

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, बुधवार, 23 अक्टूबर 2024 (12:19 IST)
Live updates : वायनाड में प्रियंका गांधी का शक्ति प्रदर्शन, रूस में भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और चीनी राष्‍ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग की मुलाकात, चक्रवाती तूफान दाना, महाराष्‍ट्र और झारखंड चुनाव समेत इन खबरों पर रहेगी सबकी नजर...
 

01:02 PM, 23rd Oct
-प्रियंका गांधी ने वायनाड मे कहा, मैं अपने पिता, भाई और पार्टी के साथियों के लिए 35 वर्ष चुनाव प्रचार कर चुकी हूं।  
-कुछ ही देर में दाखिल करेंगी नामांकन। 

12:14 PM, 23rd Oct
वायनाड में नामांकन से पहले प्रियंका गांधी के रोड शो में उमड़ी भीड़। प्रियंका के रोडशो में राहुल गांधी और रॉबर्ट वाड्रा भी शामिल। वायनाड लोकसभा सीट पर 13 नवंबर को है मतदान। 23 नवंबर को काउंटिंग के बाद आएंगे चुनाव परिणाम।   

10:29 AM, 23rd Oct
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी और चीनी राष्‍ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग के बीच आज होगी मुलाकात। 5 साल बाद एक औपचारिक बातचीत करेंगे दोनों दिग्गज। ब्रिक्स समिट के दौरान हो रही इस मुलाकात पर दुनियाभर की नजर।

10:27 AM, 23rd Oct
कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाद्रा केरल की वायनाड लोकसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव के लिए बुधवार को नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करेंगी। प्रियंका मंगलवार रात अपनी मां एवं कांग्रेस संसदीय दल की अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी के साथ यहां पहुंचीं। पार्टी अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे एवं लोकसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष राहुल गांधी भी वायनाड पहुंचे। जिलाधिकारी के समक्ष नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करते समय ये सभी नेता प्रियंका के साथ मौजूद रहेंगे।

10:24 AM, 23rd Oct
बंगाल की खाड़ी के ऊपर बना गहरा दबाव बुधवार सुबह चक्रवाती तूफान दाना में तब्दील हो गया। आईएमडी के अनुसार 25 अक्टूबर को ओडिशा के पुरी और पश्चिम बंगाल के सागर द्वीप के बीच पूर्वी तट को पार करने से पहले इसके भीषण चक्रवात में तब्दील होने की आशंका है। इस दौरान हवा की गति 120 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे तक पहुंच सकती है। सुबह पांच बजकर 30 मिनट तक यह पारादीप (ओडिशा) से लगभग 560 किलोमीटर दक्षिण-पूर्व और सागर द्वीप (पश्चिम बंगाल) से 630 किलोमीटर दक्षिण-दक्षिणपूर्व में था।

10:24 AM, 23rd Oct
झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए झारखंड मुक्ति मोर्चा (JMM) ने बुधवार को 35 उम्मीदवारों की अपनी पहली सूची जारी की, जिसमें मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन बरहेट और कल्पना सोरेन गांडेय सीट से चुनाव मैदान में हैं। विधानसभा चुनाव दो चरणों में 13 और 20 नवंबर को होंगे और चुनाव परिणाम 23 नवंबर को घोषित किए जाएंगे।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

सुप्रीम कोर्ट का बायजू को बड़ा झटका, जानिए कैसे दिवालिएपन की कगार पर पहुंच गई दिग्गज एड टेक कंपनी?

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धनतेरस
फोटो
वीडियो