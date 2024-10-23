Live : वायनाड में प्रियंका गांधी का रोड शो, भाई राहुल और पति रॉबर्ट वाड्रा भी साथ

Congress General Secretary Smt. @priyankagandhi ji will file nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha Constituency bye-poll today at Kalpetta in the presence of Congress President Shri @kharge, CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji & LoP Shri @RahulGandhi.



