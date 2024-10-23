Live : वायनाड में प्रियंका गांधी का रोड शो, भाई राहुल और पति रॉबर्ट वाड्रा भी साथ

LoP Shri @RahulGandhi & Congress General Secretary Smt. @priyankagandhi ji received a rapturous welcome in Kalpetta today.— Congress (@INCIndia) October 23, 2024
A sea of supporters thronged the streets, eager to catch a glimpse of their beloved leaders.
Wayanad, Kerala#Wayanadinte_Priyanka pic.twitter.com/XlMu3yiqJx
Congress General Secretary Smt. @priyankagandhi ji will file nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha Constituency bye-poll today at Kalpetta in the presence of Congress President Shri @kharge, CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji & LoP Shri @RahulGandhi.— Congress (@INCIndia) October 23, 2024
Stay tuned to our social… pic.twitter.com/4Xq9KPYQFO
पुनः विश्वास जताने हेतु दादा Hemant Soren जी समेत सभी पार्टी के पदाधिकारियों का मैं आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ, मैं अपने पूरे तमाड़ विधानसभा वासियों के साथ इस राज्य को प्रगति के पथ पर गतिमान करने हेतु हर संभव पहल का प्रयास करता रहूँगा।— Vikas Kumar Munda, MLA (@Vikaskrmunda) October 23, 2024
जोहार । pic.twitter.com/akvIxTCz0c