live : मोदी बोले, आपातकाल याद दिलाता है, कांग्रेस ने कैसे संविधान को कुचला

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, मंगलवार, 25 जून 2024 (09:26 IST)
live updates : आपातकाल की 50वीं बरसी पर कांग्रेस पर बरसे पीएम मोदी, केजरीवाल की जमानत पर फैसला आज, संसद को आज मिल सकता है नेता प्रतिपक्ष, अनशन के दौरान बिगड़ी आतिशी की तबीयत समेत इन खबरों पर आज रहेगी सबकी नजर... पल पल की जानकारी... 


10:14 AM, 25th Jun
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, 'आज का दिन उन सभी महान पुरुषों और महिलाओं को श्रद्धांजलि देने का दिन है जिन्होंने आपातकाल का विरोध किया। आपातकाल के काले दिन हमें याद दिलाते हैं कि कैसे कांग्रेस पार्टी ने बुनियादी स्वतंत्रता को नष्ट कर दिया और भारत के संविधान को कुचल दिया, जिसका हर भारतीय बहुत सम्मान करता है। जिस मानसिकता के कारण आपातकाल लगाया गया वह आज भी उसी पार्टी में जीवित है जिसने इसे लगाया था। वे अपनी प्रतीकात्मकता के माध्यम से संविधान के प्रति अपने तिरस्कार को छिपाते हैं लेकिन भारत के लोगों ने उनकी हरकतों को देख लिया है और यही कारण है कि उन्होंने उन्हें बार-बार खारिज कर दिया है।'

09:37 AM, 25th Jun
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट अरविंद केजरीवाल की जमानत याचिका आज फैसला सुना सकता है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट हाईकोर्ट के फैसले के बाद 26 जून को करेगा मामले पर सुनवाई। 

09:33 AM, 25th Jun
संसद सत्र के दूसरे दिन आज स्पीकर के लिए दोपहर 12 बजे तक नामांकन भरे जाएंगे। लोकसभा स्पीकर के लिए आम सहमति बनाने का प्रयास। राजनाथ सिंह और किरन रिजिजू ने विपक्षी दलों से किया संपर्क। ओम बिरला दोबारा बन सकते हैं लोकसभा अध्‍यक्ष।

09:31 AM, 25th Jun
राष्ट्रीय राजधानी के लिए जल छोड़े जाने की मांग को लेकर अनिश्चितकालीन अनशन पर बैठीं दिल्ली की जल मंत्री आतिशी को उनकी तबीयत बिगड़ने के बाद मंगलवार सुबह अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।  
 
‘आप’ ने ‘एक्स’ पर एक पोस्ट के जरिए बताया कि मंत्री को LNJP अस्पताल के आपातकालीन आईसीयू में भर्ती कराया गया है। पार्टी ने कहा, 'जल संसाधन मंत्री आतिशी की तबीयत बिगड़ी। उनका शर्करा स्तर गिरकर आधी रात को 43 और देर रात तीन बजे 36 रह गया जिसके बाद एलएनजेपी अस्पताल के चिकित्सकों ने उन्हें तुरंत अस्पताल में भर्ती करने की सलाह दी।'

