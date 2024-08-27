live : कोलकाता में छात्रों पर पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज

#WATCH | West Bengal: Protestors drag away Police barricades as they agitate over RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case and carry out Nabanna Abhiyan' march. Police resort to opening lathi charge and lobbying tear gas shells to disperse them.— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2024
Visuals from…
#WATCH | West Bengal: Barricades on Howrah Bridge being welded together as a security measure. A march to Nabanna has been called today, over RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case.