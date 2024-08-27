Select Your Language

live : कोलकाता में छात्रों पर पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, मंगलवार, 27 अगस्त 2024 (12:28 IST)
live updates : महिला डॉक्टर के रेप और मर्डर केस के खिलाफ आज कोलकाता में ममता बनर्जी सरकार के खिलाफ बड़ा प्रदर्शन हो रहा है। पुलिस ने शहर में सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए। पल पल की जानकारी...


01:29 PM, 27th Aug
-कोलकता में प्रदर्शनकारियों की पुलिस से झड़प, पुलिस ने किया वाटर कैनन का इस्तेमाल।
-बैरिकेडिंग तोड़ने का प्रयास कर रहे छात्रों पर पुलिस का लाठीचार्ज।
 
 

12:36 PM, 27th Aug
-कोलकाता में कॉलेज स्क्वेअर से सचिवालय तक छात्रों का मार्च। हाथों में तिरंगा लेकर सड़क पर उतरे प्रदर्शनकारी।
-शहर में सुरक्षा के लिए 6 हजार जवान तैनात।
 

12:34 PM, 27th Aug
-ममता बनर्जी के खिलाफ कोलकाता में छात्रों का बड़ा प्रदर्शन।
-कोलकाता रेप मर्डर केस के विरोध में सड़क पर बड़ी संख्‍या में उतरे छात्र। 
-पुलिस ने नहीं दी विरोध मार्च की इजाजत। प्रदर्शन पर ड्रोन से निगरानी।
-हावड़ा ब्रिज को बंद किया गया।

