Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Live : इंडिगो विमान में बम की खबर अफवाह निकली, टॉयलेट में टिशू पेपर पर लिखा था बम

हमें फॉलो करें Indigo

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, मंगलवार, 28 मई 2024 (07:21 IST)
28 May Updates : दिल्ली से वाराणसी जा रहे इंडिगो के विमान में बम की खबर से हड़कंप मच गया। टेक ऑफ से पहले विमान को खाली कराया गया। पल पल की जानकारी...


08:12 AM, 28th May
दिल्ली से वाराणसी जा रहे इंडिगो विमान में बम की खबर अफवाह निकली। जांच एजेंसियों को विमान की जांच में कुछ नहीं मिला।
फ्लाइट 6ई2211 के शौचालय में एक टिशू पेपर मिला, जिस पर बम लिखा हुआ था, जिसके बाद सुरक्षा एजेंसियों ने जांच की, लेकिन यह अफवाह निकली।

07:31 AM, 28th May
इंडिगो के विमान में बम की खबर के बाद विमान को खाली कराया गया। दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर विमान की जांच की जा रही है। विमान को जांच के लिए एक आइसोलेशन बे में ले जाया गया है। विमानन सुरक्षा और बम निरोधक दस्ता मौके पर मौजूद। 

07:30 AM, 28th May
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी आज झारखंड और पश्चिम बंगाल में भाजपा प्रत्याशियों के लिए वोट मांगेंगे। अमित शाह झारखंड में 3 चुनावी सभाएं करेंगे। भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा हिमाचल प्रदेश में 3 जनसभाएं करेंगे। बनारस में आज राहुल गांधी और अखिलेश यादव की संयुक्त रैली। प्रियंका गांधी हिमाचल प्रदेश में प्रचार करेंगी।


हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire : 3 आरोपियों को 14 दिन की हिरासत, जांच में नहीं कर रहे सहयोग

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos