The price of petrol & diesel in #Delhi is at Rs 101.39 per litre & Rs 89.57 per litre respectively today.



Petrol & diesel prices per litre-Rs 107.47 & Rs 97.21 in #Mumbai, Rs 109.85 & Rs 98.45 in #Bhopal, Rs 101.87 & Rs 92.67 in #Kolkata, Rs 99.15 & 94.17 in Chennai respectively pic.twitter.com/hWnJ7FkOat