Live Updates : सीतापुर में गेस्ट हाउस के बाहर कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं का प्रदर्शन

We don't want people who take drugs. The govt will take strict action against tourists if they're found consuming drugs, said Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar yesterday on how Goa planned to thwart tourists coming to the state with or for purpose of drug consumption. pic.twitter.com/fCWdZiw4Mt— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021
Cruise ship raid case | Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested two persons- one person who was detained during a raid on the cruise ship for the second day yesterday and a drug peddler from the Jogeshwari area; both arrested persons to be produced before court today— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021