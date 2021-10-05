Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Live Updates : सीतापुर में गेस्ट हाउस के बाहर कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं का प्रदर्शन

webdunia
मंगलवार, 5 अक्टूबर 2021 (08:26 IST)
नई दिल्ली। मुंबई में क्रूज पर रेव पार्टी मामले में NCB की पूछताछ, लखीमपुर मामला, लखनऊ में पीएम मोदी समेत इन खबरों पर रविवार को रहेगी सबकी नजर...


08:28 AM, 5th Oct
-सीतापुर में गेस्ट हाउस के बाहर कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं का प्रदर्शन, यहां प्रियंका गांधी को हिरासत में रखा गया है।
-कल देर रात लखीमपुर खिरी जा रही प्रियंका को यहां हिरासत में रखा गया है।
-लखीमपुर खीरी में शांति नहीं सन्नाटा पसरा है, चप्पे-चप्पे पर तैनात हैं सुरक्षाकर्मी

08:27 AM, 5th Oct
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज लखनऊ में उत्तरप्रदेश को 4737 करोड़ की 75 योजनाओं की सौगात देंगे। वे यहां 'न्यू अर्बन इंडिया' थीम पर आयोजित 3 दिवसीय कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत भी करेंगे।
-इस कार्यक्रम में उत्तर प्रदेश की राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल, मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ तथा केन्द्रीय रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह भी सम्मिलित होंगे।

08:27 AM, 5th Oct
-देश की आर्थिक राजधानी मुंबई में नार्कोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो (NCB) द्वारा क्रूज पर छापेमारी के मामले में गिरफ्तार एक ड्रग्स पैडलर से पूछताछ में एक बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है।
-इस रेव पार्टी के लिए डार्क नेट के जरिए ड्रग्स खरीद गए। पेमेंट भी बिटकॉइन से लिया गया था।
-इस बीच NCB ने क्रूज पर रेव पार्टी के मामले में 2 लोगों को किया गिरफ्तार। इनमें से एक व्यक्ति पार्टी के दौरान क्रूज पर मौजूद था। दोनों को आज अदालत में पेश किए जाएगा।

