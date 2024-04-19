live : पहले 2 घंटे में बिहार में सबसे ज्यादा मतदान, जग्गी वासुदेव ने भी डाला वोट

Select Your Language

पहले 2 घंटे में बिहार में सबसे ज्यादा मतदान, जग्गी वासुदेव ने भी डाला वोट

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शुक्रवार, 19 अप्रैल 2024 (09:58 IST)
Loksabha first phase voting : लोकसभा चुनाव में पहले चरण के तहत 21 राज्यों की 102 सीटों पर आज सुबह 7 बजे से मतदान जारी है। 8 केंद्रीय मंत्रियों समेत कई दिग्गजों की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर लगी हुई है। मतदान से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...


09:54 AM, 19th Apr
-मध्यप्रदेश में सुबह 9 बजे तक 14.12 फीसदी और उत्तर प्रदेश में 12.22 फीसदी वोटिंग। महाराष्‍ट्र में 6.98 फीसदी, बिहार में 9.23 फीसदी, बंगाल में 15.9 फीसदी, और राजस्थान 10.67 फीसदी में मतदान।
-उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी ने पोलिंग बूथ संख्या- 100 राजकीय आदर्श प्राथमिक विद्यालय, खटीमा पर मतदान किया।
-उत्तराखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और हरिद्वार से भाजपा उम्मीदवार त्रिवेन्द्र सिंह रावत ने देहरादून के एक मतदान केंद्र पर अपने परिवार के साथ वोट डाला।
मुजफ्फरनगर से भाजपा उम्मीदवार संजीव बालियान ने एक मतदान केंद्र पर अपना वोट डाला।
-सदगुरु जग्गी वसुदेव ने तमिलनाडु के एक मतदान केंद्र में डाला वोट। 

08:49 AM, 19th Apr
-राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री भजनलाल ने जयपुर में किया मतदान।
-तमिलनाडु के सीएम और डीएमके प्रमुख एमके स्टालिन ने चेन्नई के एक मतदान केंद्र पर मतदान किया। 
-केंद्रीय मंत्री और डिब्रूगढ़ लोकसभा क्षेत्र से भाजपा उम्मीदवार सर्बानंद सोनोवाल ने अपना वोट डाला।
-जोरहाट लोकसभा सीट से कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार गौरव गोगोई ने अपना वोट डाला।

08:02 AM, 19th Apr
केंद्रीय मंत्री अर्जुन मेघवाल, मेघालय के मुख्यमंत्री कॉनराड के संगमा, पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री पी चिदंबरम, पलानीस्वामी, कांग्रेस नेता कमल नाथ समेत कई दिग्गजों ने किया मतदान।


07:42 AM, 19th Apr
पश्चिम बंगाल के कूचबिहार लोकसभा क्षेत्र में मतदान से कुछ घंटे पहले गुरुवार रात अज्ञात हमलावरों के हमले में तृणमूल कांग्रेस के 2 कार्यकर्ता गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए।
उत्तर बंगाल विकास मंत्री और टीएमसी के दिनहाटा से विधायक उदयन गुहा ने भाजपा पर लगाया हमले की साजिश रचने का आरोप। कहा- दोनों दिनहाटा में बूथ समिति अध्यक्ष के घर जा रहे थे, तभी उन्हें रोका गया और उनपर धारदार हथियारों से हमला किया गया।

07:29 AM, 19th Apr
दक्षिण चेन्नई से भाजपा उम्मीदवार तमिलसाई सौंदर्याराजन ने भी किया मतदान।
आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने महाराष्ट्र के नागपुर में अपने मताधिकार का इस्तेमाल किया।

07:29 AM, 19th Apr
तमिलनाडु की 39, राजस्थान की 12, उत्तर प्रदेश की 8, मध्यप्रदेश की 6, उत्तराखंड की 5 और बिहार की 4 सीटों पर मतदान जारी।
महाराष्‍ट्र की 5, असम की 5, पश्चिम बंगाल की 3, मणिपुर, मेघालय की 2-2 सीटों पर मतदान जारी। जम्मू कश्मीर, छत्तीसगढ़, मेघालय, मिजोरम, नागालैंड, त्रिपुरा और सिक्किम में भी मतदान। 

07:24 AM, 19th Apr
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि लोकतंत्र का सबसे बड़ा उत्सव आज से शुरू हो रहा है! लोकसभा चुनाव के पहले चरण के मतदान में 21 राज्यों और संघ शासित प्रदेशों की 102 सीटों के लिए वोट डाले जाएंगे। इन सभी सीटों के मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग जरूर करें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं। पहली बार वोट देने जा रहे अपने युवा साथियों से मेरी यह विशेष अपील है कि वे भारी संख्या में मतदान करें। लोकतंत्र में हर वोट कीमती है और हर आवाज का महत्व है!

