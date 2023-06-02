रेल मंत्रालय ने मृतकों के लिए 10-10 लाख रुपए के मुआवजे का ऐलान किया

हादसे के बाद राष्ट्रपति द्रोपदी मुर्मू, पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने शोक संवेदनाएं व्यक्त की हैं। रेल मंत्रालय ने मृतकों के परिवार को 10- 10 लाख रुपए, जबकि गंभीर रूप से घायलों के लिए 2 लाख रुपए के मुआवजे का ऐलान किया है। उडीसा के सीएम नवीन पटनायक ने कहा है कि वे सुबह घटना स्थल पर पहुंचेंगे
Odisha train accident | NDRF and SDRF teams are on the spot. 600-700 rescue force personnel working. Rescue operation to be conducted throughout the night. All hospitals are providing support. Our immediate concern is to rescue victims. Concerned officials rushed to the spot:… pic.twitter.com/DBWOqdSHW6— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023