रेल मंत्रालय ने मृतकों के लिए 10-10 लाख रुपए के मुआवजे का ऐलान किया

Train accident
शुक्रवार, 2 जून 2023 (22:32 IST)
Odisha train accident: ओडिशा के बालासोर जिले में बहानागा रेलवे स्टेशन के पास शुक्रवार की शाम को यात्री ट्रेन कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस की बोगियां पटरी से उतर गईं। इसी बीच उसके पास की पटरी से गुजरते हुए यशवंतपुर से हावड़ा जा रही एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन उतरी हुई बोगियों से बाजू से टकरा गई। इस हादसे में करीब  50 लोगों की मौत की खबर आ रही है। जबकि 300 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हुए हैं। रेस्क्यू का काम जारी है। करीब 50 एंबुलेंस मौके पर मौजूद हैं, घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाने का काम कर रही है।
हादसे के बाद राष्ट्रपति द्रोपदी मुर्मू, पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने शोक संवेदनाएं व्यक्त की हैं। रेल मंत्रालय ने मृतकों के परिवार को 10- 10 लाख रुपए, जबकि गंभीर रूप से घायलों के लिए 2 लाख रुपए के मुआवजे का ऐलान किया है। उडीसा के सीएम नवीन पटनायक ने कहा है कि वे सुबह घटना स्थल पर पहुंचेंगे

पीएम ने रेलमंत्री से की चर्चा: हादसे की जानकारी लगने के बाद पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव से बात कर घटना की जानकारी ली है। एनडीआरएफ की 5 टीमें मौके पर भेजी गई है।

रेलवे ने हेल्पलाइन नंबर जारी किए हैं-
Help line numbers – 033 26382217, 8972073925, 9332392339, 8249591559, 7978418322, 9903370746,044- 25330952, 044-25330953, 044-25354771 बालासोर में इमरजेंसी कंट्रोल रूम का फोन नंबर 06782 262286 है।
Edited by navin rangiyal

