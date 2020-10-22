मोदी ने दीं शाह को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं, स्वस्थ और दीर्घायु जीवन की कामना की

मोदी ने शाह को जन्मदिन की बधाई देते हुए कहा कि अमित शाहजी को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं! देश के विकास के लिए वे जिस कर्मठता और उत्कृष्टता के साथ अपना योगदान दे रहे हैं, उसके सभी साक्षी हैं। भाजपा को मजबूत बनाने में भी उनका योगदान बहुत अहम है। मैं देश की सेवा में जुटे रहने के लिए उनके दीर्घायु और स्वस्थ जीवन की कामना करता हूं। (भाषा)
Birthday wishes to Shri @AmitShah Ji. Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India’s progress. His efforts to make BJP stronger are also noteworthy. May God bless him with a long and healthy life in service of India.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2020