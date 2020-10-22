Select Your Language

मोदी ने दीं शाह को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं, स्वस्थ और दीर्घायु जीवन की कामना की

webdunia
गुरुवार, 22 अक्टूबर 2020 (10:22 IST)
नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह को गुरुवार को जन्मदिन की बधाई देते हुए उनके स्वस्थ और दीर्घायु जीवन की कामना करते हुए कहा कि देश के विकास के लिए वे जिस कर्मठता के साथ अपना योगदान दे रहे हैं, उसके सभी साक्षी हैं।
ALSO READ: भाजपा के 'चुनावी चाणक्य' क्यों कहे जाते हैं अमित शाह, जन्मदिन पर जानिए 10 खास बातें...
शाह आज गुरुवार को 56 वर्ष के हो गए हैं। वे 2014 से 2020 तक भारतीय जनता पार्टी के अध्यक्ष रहे। उनकी अगुवाई में पार्टी ने 2019 का आम चुनाव लड़ा और शानदार विजय हासिल की। वे 2019 के चुनाव में स्वयं गुजरात में गांधीनगर से चुनाव लड़े और लोकसभा पहुंचे।
 
मोदी ने शाह को जन्मदिन की बधाई देते हुए कहा कि अमित शाहजी को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं! देश के विकास के लिए वे जिस कर्मठता और उत्कृष्टता के साथ अपना योगदान दे रहे हैं, उसके सभी साक्षी हैं। भाजपा को मजबूत बनाने में भी उनका योगदान बहुत अहम है। मैं देश की सेवा में जुटे रहने के लिए उनके दीर्घायु और स्वस्थ जीवन की कामना करता हूं। (भाषा)

