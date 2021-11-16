Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

नवाब मलिक ने फोड़ा चैट बम, पूछा-काशिफ खान और समीर वानखेड़े में क्या है संबंध...

webdunia
मंगलवार, 16 नवंबर 2021 (12:21 IST)
मुंबई। महाराष्ट्र सरकार में मंत्री नवाब मलिक ने मंगलवार को चैट बम फोड़ते हुए सवाल किया कि काशिफ खान से पूछताछ क्यों नहीं हो रही है? काशिफ खान और समीर वानखेड़े के बीच क्या संबंध है?
 
मलिक ने आज सुबह ट्विटर पर केपी गोसावी और एक इनफारमर के बीच हुई एक व्हाट्सएप चैट शेयर की। इसमें काशिफ खान का जिक्र है। उन्होंने समीर वानखेड़े और काशिफ के बीच संबंधों पर फिर सवाल उठाए। साथ उन्होंने NCB से भी सवाल किया कि काशिफ खान से पूछताछ क्यों नहीं हो रही है।
 
उन्होंने आगे लिखा, 'यहां केपी गोसावी और एक मुखबिर के बीच व्हाट्सएप चैट हैं जो दिखाती हैं कि कैसे वे उन लोगों को फंसाने की योजना बना रहे थे जो कॉर्डेलिया क्रूज पर पार्टी में शामिल होने जा रहे थे। यह समीर दाऊद वानखेड़े की निजी सेना है, इसलिए उन्हें बहुत कुछ का जवाब देना होगा।'
 
8 नवंबर को महाराष्ट्र के मंत्री असलम शेख ने भी कहा था कि फैशन टीवी के हेड काशिफ खान द्वारा उन्हें भी कार्डेलिया क्रूज पार्टी में इन्वाइट किया गया था। इसी क्रूज पार्टी में शाहरुख खान के बेटे को समीर वानखेड़े ने अरेस्ट किया था। 
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि आर्यन खान ड्रग्स मामला उजागर होने के बाद से ही नवाब मलिक NCB अधिकारी समीर वानखेड़े पर लगातार हमलावर है। वानखेड़े के परिवार ने भी नवाब मलिक के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। 

