मंत्री नवाब मलिक को घर से ले गई ED, महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति में बवाल

webdunia
बुधवार, 23 फ़रवरी 2022 (11:17 IST)
मुंबई। प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने मुंबई अंडरवर्ल्ड की गतिविधियों से जुड़े धन शोधन के एक मामले में, बुधवार को महाराष्ट्र के मंत्री नवाब मलिक से पूछताछ की। ईडी की टीम बुधवार सुबह मलिक के आवास पर पहुंची थी और उन्हें अपने साथ ही दफ्तर ले गई। इस पर महाराष्‍ट्र की राजनीति में बवाल मच गया। 
 
शरद पवार की बेटी और सांसद सुप्रिया सुले ने इसे सत्ता का दुरोपयोग बताते हुए भाजपा की साजिश करार दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि यह कार्रवाई बदले की भावना से की गई है। यह महाराष्‍ट्र का अपमान है। 
 
महाराष्‍ट्र के राकांपा प्रमुख और महाराष्‍ट्र सरकार में मंत्री जयंत पाटिल ने कहा कि नवाब मलिक को ईडी बगैर किसी नोटिस के पूछताछ के लिए साथ ले गई। उन्होंने पिछले दिनों कई भाजपा नेताओं को एक्सपोज किया था। अब उनसे बदला लिया जा रहा है। 
 
शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत ने भी ट्वीट कर कहा, नवाब मलिक एक वरिष्ठ नेता और महाराष्‍ट्र सरकार में मंत्री है। जिस तरह से उन्हें ईडी घर से ले गई, यह महाराष्‍ट्र सरकार के लिए एक चुनौती है।  
 
इस बीच नवाब मलिक के दफ्तर से ट्वीट कर कहा गया है कि न डरेंगे, न झुकेंगे, 2023 के लिए तैयार रहे। 
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि अंडरवर्ल्ड की गतिविधियों, संपत्ति की अवैध रूप से कथित खरीद-फरोख्त और हवाला लेनदेन के संबंध में ईडी ने 15 फरवरी को मुंबई में छापेमारी की थी और एक नया मामला दर्ज किया था जिसके बाद मलिक से पूछताछ की जा रही है।
 
एजेंसी ने 10 स्थानों पर छापेमारी की थी जिसमें 1993 के बम धमाके के मुख्य साजिशकर्ता दाऊद इब्राहिम की दिवंगत बहन हसीना पार्कर, भाई इकबाल कासकर और छोटा शकील के रिश्तेदार सलीम कुरैशी उर्फ सलीम फ्रूट के परिसर शमिल हैं। कासकर पहले से जेल में है जिसे एजेंसी ने पिछले सप्ताह गिरफ्तार किया था। ईडी ने पार्कर के बेटे से भी पूछताछ की थी।
 
 

