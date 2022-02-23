मंत्री नवाब मलिक को घर से ले गई ED, महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति में बवाल

For many days people of BJP were tweeting that ED notice will come against Nawab Malik and Maha Vikas Aghadi. They directly took him to the ED office without any notice. I don't know what new type of politics they have started. It's an insult to Maharashtra: NCP MP Supriya Sule pic.twitter.com/W4cVeLD8I0— ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022
Nawab Malik is a sr leader & Maharashtra's cabinet minister. The way in which he was taken from his home by ED is a challenge to Maharashtra Govt. A minister is taken away by central agencies by coming to our state. After 2024, you'll be probed too. Keep this in mind: Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/hVAd56DPfT— ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022
ना डरेंगे ना झुकेंगे!— Office of Nawab Malik (@OfficeofNM) February 23, 2022
Be ready for 2024!#WeStandWithNawabMalik