Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

बड़ी खबर, इंडिया गेट पर लगेगी नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की प्रतिमा

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 21 जनवरी 2022 (12:56 IST)
नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शुक्रवार को ट्वीट कर कहा कि नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की 125वीं जयंती पर इंडिया गेट पर उनकी प्रतिमा लगाई जाएगी।
 
प्रधानमंत्री ने ट्वीट कर कहा, इस समय पूरा देश नेताजी की 125वीं जयंती मना रहा है। मुझे ग्रेनाइट से बनी उनकी विशाल प्रतिमा शेयर करते हुए हर्ष हो रहा है। इसे इंडिया गेट पर स्थापित किया जाएगा। यह उनके प्रति देश के आभार का प्रतीक होगा।
 
प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि जब तक प्रतिमा का काम पूरा नहीं हो जाता, वहां होलोग्राम प्रतिमा स्थापित की जाएगी। मैं 25 जनवरी को नेताजी के जन्मदिन पर इस होलोग्राम प्रतिमा का अनावरण करुंगा।
प्रधानमंत्री की यह घोषणा ऐसे समय में आई है जब इंडिया गेट पर स्थित अमर जवान ज्योति की लौ को राष्ट्रीय समर स्मारक पर जल रही लौ के साथ विलय किए जाने को लेकर केंद्र सरकार विपक्षी दलों के निशाने पर है।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

अगला लेख

क्‍या है NGO की विदेशी फंडिंग पर लगाम लगाने वाला FCRA और इस वक्‍त क्‍यों है चर्चा में?

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos