रो पड़े रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव, कहा- अभी हमारी जिम्मेदारी खत्म नहीं हुई

सोमवार, 5 जून 2023 (07:40 IST)
Odisha Train Accident : केंद्रीय रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव (Ashwini Vaishnaw) ने कहा कि उनकी जिम्मेदारी अभी खत्म नहीं हुई है। उनका मकसद यह तय करना है कि ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे में लापता लोगों को उनके परिवार के सदस्य जल्द-से-जल्द ढूंढ सके। यह कहते हुए रेल मंत्री भावुक हो गए।
 
रेल मंत्री ने रोते हुए कहा कि हमारा लक्ष्य यह सुनिश्चित करना है कि लापता लोगों के परिवार के सदस्य जल्द से जल्दी अपने परिजनों से मिल सकें। उन्हें जल्द से जल्द खोजा जा सके।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि दुर्घटना के लिए जो भी जिम्मेदार हैं, उन्हें बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। उन्होंने ट्रेन हादसे से जुड़ी दुर्घटना की सीबीआई जांच की सिफारिश की है।
 
हादसे के 51 घंटे बाद दुर्घटनाग्रस्त रेलवे ट्रेक को दुरुस्त कर उस पर रेल यातायात बहाल कर दिया गया। रात में करीब 10 बजे डाउन लाइन पर एक मालगाड़ी को धीमी गति से गुजारा गया। मालगाड़ी में कोयला लदा है और हल्दिया जा रही है। 
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि ओडिशा के बालासोर में शुक्रवार को हुए रेल हादसे में 275 यात्रियों की मौत हो गई। वहीं, 1000 से अधिक जख्मी हैं, जिनमें से 56 की हालत गंभीर है।

