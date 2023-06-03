Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Odisha Train Accident : कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस के यात्री ने बताया कैसा हुआ रेल हादसा?

शनिवार, 3 जून 2023 (14:40 IST)
Odisha Train Accident : ओडिशा में शुक्रवार को हुए भीषण ट्रेन हादसे के दौरान कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस में सवार अनुभव दास नामक एक यात्री ने ट्विटर पर इस भयावह दुर्घटना का आंखों देखा मंजर बयां किया। इस ट्रेन दुर्घटना में कम से कम 261 यात्री मारे गए हैं और 900 से अधिक घायल हुए हैं।
 
दास ने कई ट्वीट कर विस्तार से बताया कि दुर्घटना कैसे हुई। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं बहुत खुशकिस्मत हूं कि हावड़ा से चेन्नई जाने वाली कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस के भीषण हादसे का शिकार होने के बावजूद मैं सकुशल बच गया। यह शायद सबसे बड़ी ट्रेन दुर्घटना है।
 
दास ने कहा कि इस दुर्घटना में तीन ट्रेन शामिल थीं-कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस 12841, यशवंतपुर-हावड़ा एसएफ और एक मालगाड़ी। कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस पटरी से उतर गई और (बगल में लूप ट्रैक पर खड़ी) मालगाड़ी से टकरा गई। बाद में पटरी से उतरे डिब्बे से पास की पटरी पर आ रही यशवंतपुर एक्सप्रेस टकरा गई।
 
एक ट्वीट में दास ने कहा, 'यशवंतपुर एक्सप्रेस के जनरल श्रेणी के तीन डिब्बे पूरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए। वहीं, कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस के जनरल, स्लीपर, एसी3 टियर और एसी2 टियर श्रेणी के लगभग 13 डिब्बे पूरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए।'
 
उन्होंने लिखा कि मैंने पटरी पर 200 से 250 यात्रियों के शव बिखरे देखे। पूरी पटरी पर क्षत-विक्षत शव का अंबार लगा हुआ था और खून फैला हुआ था। यह एक ऐसा दृश्य था, जिसे मैं कभी नहीं भूलूंगा। ईश्वर उन परिवारों की मदद करे। मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके साथ हैं। (भाषा)
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 

