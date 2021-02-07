Select Your Language

16 दिन में दूसरी बार आज असम और बंगाल दौरे पर पीएम मोदी, करेंगे कई परियोजनाओं का शुभारंभ

रविवार, 7 फ़रवरी 2021 (08:02 IST)
नई ‍दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी रविवार को 16 दिनों में दूसरी बार असम और पश्चिम बंगाल दौरे पर जा रहे हैं। वे यहां कई परियोजनाओं का शुभारंभ करेंगे।
 
प्रधानमंत्री ने ट्वीट कर कहा, ‘हल्दिया में एक प्रोग्राम है, जहां भारत पेट्रोलियम कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड (बीपीसीएल) द्वारा निर्मित एलपीजी टर्मिनल को देश को सौंपा जाएगा। इसके अलावा प्रधानमंत्री ऊर्जा गंगा प्रोजेक्ट के दोबी-दुर्गापुर नेचुरल गैस पाइपलाइन को भी देश को समर्पित किया जाएगा।
 
नरेंद्र मोदी सुबह 11:45 बजे पहले असम जाएंगे। वहां 2 अस्पतालों की आधारशिला रखेंगे। वे असम में सोनितपुर जिले के धेकियाजुली में 'असम माला' की शुरुआत करेंगे जो कि राज्य हाईवे और प्रमुख जिलों के लिए सड़कों से जुड़ी एक योजना है।

