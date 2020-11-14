Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

जैसलमेर में जवानों के साथ पीएम मोदी की दिवाली, दिया यह खास संदेश

webdunia
शनिवार, 14 नवंबर 2020 (11:47 IST)
जैसलमेर। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी शनिवार को जैसलमेर में सैनिकों के साथ दिवाली मना रहे हैं। पीएम मोदी के कार्यक्रम से जुड़ी हर जानकारी....
 

11:55 AM, 14th Nov
-पीएम मोदी ने जवानों से कहा कि आज भारत की रणनीति साफ है, स्पष्ट है। आज का भारत समझने और समझाने की नीति पर विश्वास करता है लेकिन अगर हमें आज़माने की कोशिश होती है तो, जवाब भी उतना ही प्रचंड मिलता है।
-सीमा पर रहकर आप जो त्याग करते हैं, तपस्या करते हैं, वो देश में एक विश्वास पैदा करता है। ये विश्वास होता है कि मिलकर बड़ी से बड़ी चुनौती का मुकाबला किया जा सकता है।

11:53 AM, 14th Nov
-दुनिया की कोई भी ताकत हमारे वीर जवानों को देश की सीमा की सुरक्षा करने से रोक नहीं सकती है।
-आपके इसी शौर्य को नमन करते हुये आज भारत के 130 करोड़ देशवासी आपके साथ मजबूती से खड़े हैं। आज हर भारतवासी को अपने सैनिकों की ताकत और शौर्य पर गर्व है।
उन्हें आपकी अजेयता पर, आपकी अपराजेयता पर गर्व है।
-दुनिया का इतिहास हमें ये बताता है कि केवल वही राष्ट्र सुरक्षित रहे हैं, वही राष्ट्र आगे बढ़े हैं जिनके भीतर आक्रांताओं का मुकाबला करने की क्षमता थी।
-हम कभी नहीं भूल सकते कि सतर्कता ही सुरक्षा की राह है, सजगता ही सुख-चैन का संबल है। सामर्थ्य ही विजय का विश्वास है, सक्षमता से ही शांति का पुरस्कार है।

11:47 AM, 14th Nov
-प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा, देश की सरहद पर अगर किसी एक पोस्ट का नाम देश के सबसे ज़्यादा लोगों को याद होगा, अनेक पीढ़ियों को याद होगा, उस पोस्ट का नाम लोंगेवाला पोस्ट है।
-इस पोस्ट पर आपके साथियों ने शौर्य की एक ऐसी गाथा लिख दी है जो आज भी हर भारतीय के दिल को ​जोश से भर देती है।

11:31 AM, 14th Nov
-पीएम मोदी ने कहा, मैं आज आपके बीच प्रत्येक भारतवासी की शुभकामनाएं लेकर आया हूं, आपके लिए प्यार लेकर आया हूं, आशीष लेकर आया हूं।
-मैं आज उन वीर माताओं-बहनों और बच्चों को भी दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं देता हूं, उनके त्याग को नमन करता हूं, जिनके अपने सरहद पर हैं।
-आप भले बर्फीली पहाड़ियों पर रहें या फिर रेगिस्तान में, मेरी दीवाली तो आपके बीच आकर ही पूरी होती है। आपके चेहरों की रौनक देखता हूं, आपके चेहरे की खुशिया देखता हूं, तो मुझे भी दोगुनी खुशी होती है।

10:16 AM, 14th Nov
-पीएम मोदी दिवाली मनाने के लिए जैसलमेर के लोंगेवाला पोस्ट पर पहुंचे।
-भारत और पाकिस्तान की सीमा पर स्‍थित लोंगेवाला पोस्ट पर सुरक्षा के लिए बीएसएफ के जवान तैनात रहते हैं। यहां पर प्रसिद्ध तनोट माता का मंदिर भी है। 

09:40 AM, 14th Nov
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पहुंचे जैसलमेर, सैनिकों के साथ मनाएंगे दीपावली।
-चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ बिपिन रावत, थल सेनाध्यक्ष मनोज मुकुंद नरवणे भी साथ।

08:46 AM, 14th Nov
- नरेंद्र मोदी कुछ ही देर में जैसलमेर पहुंचेंगे। 
- इस दौरान उनके साथ चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ बिपिन रावत, थल सेनाध्यक्ष मनोज मुकुंद नरवणे भी रहेंगे।
-  वर्ष 2014 में पीएम पद संभालने के बाद से ही नरेंद्र मोदी हर वर्ष सैनिकों के साथ दीपावली मनाते हैं।
- मोदी के कार्यक्रम को देखते हुए सेना, वायुसेना व सीमा सुरक्षा बल के कई आलाधिकारी जैसलमेर पहुंचे।
 

08:12 AM, 14th Nov
- दीपावली की पूर्व संध्या पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने शुक्रवार को देशवासियों से अपील की कि वे इस त्योहार के दिन सैनिकों के सम्मान में एक दीया जरूर जलाएं। उन्होंने कहा कि सैनिकों की अनुकरणीय बहादुरी के लिए शब्दों से कृतज्ञता ज्ञापित करने की भावना न्याय नहीं कर सकती।


- मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, ‘इस दीपावली हम सभी एक दीया उन सैनिकों के सम्मान में जलाएं जो निडर होकर देश की रक्षा करते हैं। सैनिकों की अनुकरणीय बहादुरी के लिए उनके प्रति शब्दों से कृतज्ञता ज्ञापित करने की भावना न्याय नहीं कर सकती। हम सीमाओं पर डटे सैनिकों के परिवार वालों के प्रति भी कृतज्ञ हैं।’

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
अपने जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

भारत में 93.04% लोगों कोरोनावायरस को दी मात, मृत्यु दर गिरकर 1.47%

प्रचलित

webdunia

संयुक्त राष्ट्र की शाखा की चेतावनी- 2020 से भी ज्यादा खराब होगा साल 2021, दुनियाभर में पड़ेगा भीषण अकाल

webdunia

खुशखबर, साल के अंत या अगले साल की शुरुआत में Covid vaccine उपलब्ध होगी

webdunia

शिवसेना : क्षेत्रवाद के गर्भ से जन्मी राजनीतिक पार्टी

webdunia

गरुड़ पुराण की बस 1 बात ध्यान में रख ली तो धन बरसेगा, सौभाग्य चमकेगा

webdunia

जो लोग अकेले रहने का दम रखते हैं, ये 9 गुण केवल उन्हीं में हो सकते हैं

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos