Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

पीएम मोदी ने किया नए संसद भवन का शिलान्यास, बोले- जल्द दुनिया कहेगी 'भारत लोकतंत्र की जननी है'

webdunia
गुरुवार, 10 दिसंबर 2020 (14:47 IST)
नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी गुरुवार को नए संसद भवन का भूमिपूजन किया। इस अवसर पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि पुराना संसद भवन विश्राम मांग रहा है, मिलकर बनाएंगे नया भवन। उन्होंने कहा...


02:47 PM, 10th Dec
-हमें संकल्प लेना है... ये संकल्प हो India First का।
-हम सिर्फ और सिर्फ भारत की उन्नति, भारत के विकास को ही अपनी आराधना बना लें।
-हमारा हर फैसला देश की ताकत बढ़ाए। हमारा हर निर्णय, एक ही तराजू में तौला जाए... और वो है- देश का हित सर्वोपरि
-भारत की एकता-अखंडता को लेकर किए गए उनके प्रयास, इस मंदिर की प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा की ऊर्जा बनेंगे।
-जब एक एक जनप्रतिनिधि, अपना ज्ञान, बुद्धि, शिक्षा, अपना अनुभव पूर्ण रूप से यहां निचोड़ देगा, उसका अभिषेक करेगा, तब इस नए संसद भवन की प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा होगी।

02:39 PM, 10th Dec
-लोकतंत्र के इस मंदिर में इसका कोई विधि-विधान भी नहीं है।
-इस मंदिर की प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा करेंगे इसमें चुनकर आने वाले जन-प्रतिनिधि।
-उनका समर्पण, उनका सेवा भाव, इस मंदिर की प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा करेगा।
-उनका आचार-विचार-व्यवहार, इस मंदिर की प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा करेगा।

02:35 PM, 10th Dec
-जल्द दुनिया कहेगी 'भारत लोकतंत्र की जननी है'। 
-भारत में लोकतंत्र, हमेशा से ही गवर्नेंस के साथ ही मतभेदों को सुलझाने का माध्यम भी रहा है।
-अलग विचार, अलग दृष्टिकोण, ये एक vibrant democracy को सशक्त करते हैं। 
-Differences के लिए हमेशा जगह हो लेकिन disconnect कभी ना हो, इसी लक्ष्य को लेकर हमारा लोकतंत्र आगे बढ़ा है।

02:33 PM, 10th Dec
webdunia
-भारत के लोकतंत्र में समाई शक्ति ही देश के विकास को नई ऊर्जा दे रही है, देशवासियों को नया विश्वास दे रही है।
-भारत में लोकतंत्र नित्य नूतन हो रहा है।
-भारत में हम हर चुनाव के साथ वोटर टर्नआउट को बढ़ते हुए देख रहे हैं।

02:30 PM, 10th Dec
-भारत के लिए लोकतंत्र एक संस्कार है, एक जीवन पद्धति है।
-लोकतंत्र में जीवन मंत्र भी है, तत्व भी है और तंत्र भी है।
 

02:26 PM, 10th Dec
-21वीं सदी की दुनिया भारत के लोकतंत्र को बड़ी ताकत के रूप में आगे बढ़ते देख रही है। 
-लोकतंत्र पर कभी भी आंच नहीं आ सकती। 

02:23 PM, 10th Dec
-नए संसद में ऐसी कई चीजें की जा रही हैं, जिससे सांसदों की कार्यक्षमता बढ़ेगी। 
-नया भवन आत्मनिर्भर भारत के निर्माण का गवाह बनेगा। 
-नए भवन में 21वीं सदी के भारत की आकांक्षाएं पूरी की जाएंगी। 
-वॉर मेमोरियल की तरह ही नया संसद भवन भी अपनी पहचान स्थापित करेगी। 
-नई पीढ़ियां देखकर इसे गर्व करेंगी कि यह आजाद भारत में बना है। 

02:19 PM, 10th Dec
-प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा, पुराने संसद भवन की इमारत करीब 100 साल पुरानी हो गई है। 
-संसद का पुराना भवन अब विश्राम मांग रहा है। 
-पुराने भवन में बना हर कानून लोकतंत्र की धरोहर।
-हम सभी का दायित्व है कि 21वीं सदी के भारत को नया संसद भवन बने। इसी दिशा में यह शुभारंभ हो रहा है। 

02:15 PM, 10th Dec
-पीएम मोदी ने कहा, सब मिलकर नए संसद भवन को बनाएंगे।
-130 करोड़ भारतीयों के लिए आज गर्व का दिन। 
-आज का दिन मील का पत्थर साबित होगा।

01:47 PM, 10th Dec
-नए संसद भवन के शिलान्यास समारोह में विभिन्न धर्मगुरुओं ने 'सर्व धर्म प्रार्थना' की।

01:26 PM, 10th Dec
--वैदिक मंत्रोच्चार के बीच भूमि पूजन कार्यक्रम आरंभ हुआ और इसके संपन्न होने के बाद शुभ मुहुर्त में प्रधानमंत्री ने परम्परागत विधि विधान के साथ आधारशिला रखी।
-भूमि पूजन के बाद सर्वधर्म सभा का आयोजन।

01:11 PM, 10th Dec
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी नए संसद भवन का शिलान्यास और भूमि पूजन कर रहे हैं।
-इस समारोह में विभिन्न राजनीतिक दलों के नेता, केंद्रीय मंत्री और कई देशों के राजदूत शिरकत शामिल।

01:10 PM, 10th Dec
-संसद का नया भवन 64,500 वर्गमीटर क्षेत्र में होगा और इसके निर्माण पर कुल 971 करोड़ रुपए की लागत आने का अनुमान है।
-नए भवन का निर्माण हमारे अपने लोगों द्वारा किया जाएगा, जो आत्मनिर्भर भारत का एक प्रमुख उदाहरण होगा। नए भवन के माध्यम से देश की सांस्कृतिक विविधता प्रदर्शित होगी।
-संसद की नई इमारत भूकंपरोधी क्षमता वाली होगी और इसके निर्माण में 2000 लोग सीधे तौर पर शामिल होंगे तथा 9000 लोगों की परोक्ष भागीदारी होगी।
-नए संसद भवन में 1224 सांसद एकसाथ बैठ सकेंगे और मौजूदा श्रम शक्ति भवन के स्थान पर दोनों सदनों के सांसदों के लिए कार्यालय परिसर का निर्माण कराया जाएगा।
-नए संसद भवन में सभी सांसदों के लिए अलग कार्यालय होंगे जो आधुनिक डिजिटल सुविधाओं से युक्त होंगे तथा यह ‘कागज रहित कार्यालय’ बनाने की दिशा में कदम होगा।
-इसमें एक विशाल संविधान कक्ष होगा, जिसमें भारत की लोकतांत्रिक धरोहर को प्रदर्शित किया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही सांसदों के लिए एक लॉन्ज होगा। उनके लिए पुस्तकालय, विभिन्न समितियों के कक्ष, भोजन कक्ष और पार्किंग क्षेत्र होगा।
-यह भविष्य में दोनों सदनों के सदस्यों की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी किए जाने की संभावना को ध्यान में रखते हुए किया जा रहा है। मौजूदा में समय में लोकसभा के 543 और राज्यसभा के 245 सदस्य हैं।
-गत सितंबर महीने में 861.90 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से नए संसद भवन के निर्माण का ठेका टाटा प्रोजेक्ट लिमिटेड को मिला था। यह नया भवन सेंट्रल विस्टा परियोजना के तहत है और इसे वर्तमान संसद भवन के नजदीक बनाया जाएगा।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
अपने जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

Human rights day: आखि‍र क्‍या है मानव अधिकार?

प्रचलित

webdunia

शिरोमणि अकाली दल : दुनियाभर के सिखों की उठाई आवाज

webdunia

सोनू सूद को मिला सम्मान, 50 एशियाई हस्तियों की सूची में टॉप पर

webdunia

Maruti Suzuki ने लॉन्च किया 'Smart Finance' प्लेटफार्म, अब ऑनलाइन फाइनेंस करवा पाएंगे कार

webdunia

श्री बजरंग बाण का पाठ

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos