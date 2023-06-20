अमेरिका की पहली राजकीय यात्रा पर रवाना हुए पीएम मोदी, 180 देशों के प्रतिनिधियों को कराएंगे योग

उन्होंने कहा कि यूएसए में मुझे बिजनेस लीडर्स से मिलने, भारतीय समुदाय के साथ बातचीत करने और जीवन के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों के विचारकों से मिलने का अवसर भी मिलेगा। हम व्यापार, वाणिज्य, नवाचार, प्रौद्योगिकी और ऐसे अन्य क्षेत्रों जैसे प्रमुख क्षेत्रों में भारत-यूएसए संबंधों को गहरा करना चाहते हैं।
Leaving for USA, where I will attend programmes in New York City and Washington DC. These programmes include Yoga Day celebrations at the @UN HQ, talks with @POTUS @JoeBiden, address to the Joint Session of the US Congress and more. https://t.co/gRlFeZKNXR— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2023
In USA, I will also get the opportunity to meet business leaders, interact with the Indian community and meet thought leaders from different walks of life. We seek to deepen India-USA ties in key sectors like trade, commerce, innovation, technology and other such areas.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2023
मोदी ने एक ट्वीट में कहा कि कांग्रेस के सदस्यों, विचारकों और अन्य सहित सभी क्षेत्रों के लोग अमेरिका की मेरी आगामी यात्रा पर अपना उत्साह साझा कर रहे हैं।
People from all walks of life including Members of Congress, thought leaders and others have been sharing their enthusiasm on my upcoming USA visit. I thank them for their kind words. Such diverse support underlines the depth of the India-USA relationship. https://t.co/lNXuQxtzJs— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2023