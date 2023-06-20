Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

अमेरिका की पहली राजकीय यात्रा पर रवाना हुए पीएम मोदी, 180 देशों के प्रतिनिधियों को कराएंगे योग

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
मंगलवार, 20 जून 2023 (07:38 IST)
PM Modi on US Tour : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी मंगलवार सुबह अपनी पहली आधिकारिक राजकीय यात्रा के लिए दिल्ली से रवाना हुए। वे 25 जून तक अमेरिका और मिस्त्र के दौरे पर रहेंगे। योग दिवस पर वे यूएन मुख्यालय में 180 देशों के प्रतिनिधियों को योग कराएंगें। यात्रा के दौरान कई अहम समझौतों पर हस्ताक्षर होने की संभावना।
 
अमेरिका रवाना होने से पहले पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि न्यूयॉक, वॉशिंगटन में कई कार्यक्रमों में हिस्सा लूंगा। इन कार्यक्रमों में यूएन मुख्यालय में योग दिवस समारोह, जो बाइडन के साथ बातचीत, अमेरिकी कांग्रेस के संयुक्त सत्र को संबोधित करना शामिल हैं।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि यूएसए में मुझे बिजनेस लीडर्स से मिलने, भारतीय समुदाय के साथ बातचीत करने और जीवन के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों के विचारकों से मिलने का अवसर भी मिलेगा। हम व्यापार, वाणिज्य, नवाचार, प्रौद्योगिकी और ऐसे अन्य क्षेत्रों जैसे प्रमुख क्षेत्रों में भारत-यूएसए संबंधों को गहरा करना चाहते हैं।
 
इससे पहले पीएम मोदी ने अमेरिका में भारतीय दूतावास के ट्विटर अकाउंट को टैग किया, जिसमें अमेरिकी कांग्रेस के सदस्यों, व्यापारिक नेताओं, भारतीय-अमेरिकियों सहित कई लोगों के वीडियो हैं। इसमें वे प्रधानमंत्री की यात्रा पर उत्साह व्यक्त कर रहे और उनका स्वागत कर रहे हैं।
 
मोदी ने एक ट्वीट में कहा कि कांग्रेस के सदस्यों, विचारकों और अन्य सहित सभी क्षेत्रों के लोग अमेरिका की मेरी आगामी यात्रा पर अपना उत्साह साझा कर रहे हैं।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

फिल्म 'आदिपुरुष' का पूरे भारत में विरोध, नेपाल में प्रतिबंध, 3 दिन में कमाए 340 करोड़

प्रचलित

webdunia

हिन्दी निबंध : झांसी की रानी लक्ष्मीबाई

webdunia

Mahatma Gandhi : महात्मा गांधी का जीवन परिचय

webdunia

भारत में बढ़ रही ‘बेवफाई’, डेटिंग ऐप के जरिए 20 लाख लोग कर रहे ‘एक्‍स्‍ट्रा मैरिटल’ अफेयर, महिलाओं को चाहिए रिश्‍तों में नयापन

webdunia

रावण रचित शिव तांडव स्तोत्र

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos