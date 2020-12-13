पीएम मोदी बोले, संसद पर कायराना हमले को कभी नहीं भूलेंगे

We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valour and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2020
2001 में लोकतंत्र के मंदिर संसद भवन पर हुए कायरतापूर्ण आतंकी हमले में दुश्मनों से लोहा लेते हुए अपना सर्वोच्च न्योछावर करने वाले माँ भारती के वीर सपूतों को कोटि-कोटि नमन करता हूँ। कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र आपके अमर बलिदान का सदैव ऋणी रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/lbhn6FlTH9— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 13, 2020