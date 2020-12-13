Select Your Language

पीएम मोदी बोले, संसद पर कायराना हमले को कभी नहीं भूलेंगे

webdunia
रविवार, 13 दिसंबर 2020 (08:59 IST)
नई दिल्ली।  प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रविवार को कहा कि देश संसद पर किए गए कायराना हमले को कभी नहीं भूलेगा और इसकी रक्षा करने वाले शहीदों के प्रति हमेशा ऋणी रहेगा।
 
पीएम मोदी ने रविवार को एक ट्वीट संदेश में कहा, ‘वर्ष 2001 में हमारी संसद पर किए गए हमले को हम कभी नहीं भूलेंगे। संसद की रक्षा करते हुए अपने प्राणों की बाजी लगाने वाले शहीदों की बहादुरी को हम याद करते हैं। देश उनके प्रति हमेशा कृतज्ञ रहेगा।‘
 
गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने कहा,  ‘2001 में लोकतंत्र के मंदिर संसद भवन पर हुए कायरतापूर्ण आतंकी हमले में दुश्मनों से लोहा लेते हुए अपना सर्वोच्च न्योछावर करने वाले मां भारती के वीर सपूतों को कोटि-कोटि नमन करता हूँ। कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र आपके अमर बलिदान का सदैव ऋणी रहेगा।‘
 
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि वर्ष 2001 में आज के ही दिन पाकिस्तान में सक्रिय आतंकवादी संगठनों लश्कर-ए-तैयबा और जैश ए मोहम्मद के आतंकवादियों ने संसद पर हमला किया था। इस हमले में दिल्ली पुलिस तथा संसद के सुरक्षाकर्मी और एक माली सहित 9 लोग शहीद हुए थे। सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने बहादुरी और सूझबूझ का परिचय देते हुए पांचों आतंकवादियों को ढेर कर दिया था।

