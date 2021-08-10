पीएम मोदी को याद आए गुजरात के 'शेर', ट्वीट कर कही बड़ी बात

When I was serving as Gujarat CM, I had the opportunity to work towards ensuring safe and secure habitats for the Gir Lions. A number of initiatives were taken which involved local communities and global best practices to ensure habitats are safe and tourism also gets a boost. pic.twitter.com/0VEGmh7Ygj— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 10, 2021
उल्लेखनीय है कि विश्व शेर दिवस हर साल 10 अगस्त को मनाया जाता है। इसका उद्देश्य शेरों के शिकार को रोकने और उसके संरक्षण के प्रति जागरूकता बढ़ाना है।
The lion is majestic and courageous. India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lion. On World Lion Day, I convey my greetings to all those passionate about lion conservation. It would make you happy that the last few years have seen a steady increase in India’s lion population. pic.twitter.com/GaCEXnp7hG— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 10, 2021