पीएम मोदी को याद आए गुजरात के 'शेर', ट्वीट कर कही बड़ी बात

webdunia
मंगलवार, 10 अगस्त 2021 (09:56 IST)
नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने 'विश्व शेर दिवस' पर इस वन्यजीव के संरक्षण में जुटे लोगों को बधाई दी और कहा कि देश को यह जानकर खुशी होगी कि पिछले कुछ साल में भारत में शेरों की आबादी में धीमे-धीमे वृद्धि आई है। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने गुजरात के गिर में शेरों के लिए काम को भी याद किया।
 
प्रधानमंत्री ने एक ट्वीट में कहा, जब वह गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री थे तब उन्हें गिर के शेरों के लिए सुरक्षित ठिकाना सुनिश्चित करने के काम का मौका मिला था।
 
उन्होंने कहा, 'शेरों का सुरक्षित ठिकाना सुनिश्चित करने और पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए इस अभियान में स्थानीय लोगों को शामिल करने और विश्व के सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रचलनों को अपनाने सहित कई कदम उठाए गए थे।'
एक अन्य ट्वीट में प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि शेर राजसी और साहसी होते हैं। भारत को एशियाई शेरों का घर होने पर गर्व है। विश्व शेर दिवस पर मैं उन सभी को बधाई देता हूं जो इसके संरक्षण को लेकर गंभीर हैं। आपको यह जानकर खुशी होगी कि पिछले कुछ सालों में भारत में शेरों की आबादी में धीमे-धीमे वृद्धि देखी गई है।

उल्लेखनीय है कि विश्व शेर दिवस हर साल 10 अगस्त को मनाया जाता है। इसका उद्देश्य शेरों के शिकार को रोकने और उसके संरक्षण के प्रति जागरूकता बढ़ाना है।

