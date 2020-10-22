Select Your Language

Live Updates : पश्चिम बंगाल में पीएम मोदी ने की ऑनलाइन दुर्गा पूजा, दिया संदेश...

गुरुवार, 22 अक्टूबर 2020 (12:12 IST)
नई दिल्ली/कोलकाता।  प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने (Narendra Modi) गुरुवार ऑनलाइन पूजा के बाद पश्चिम बंगाल के लोगों के लिए शुभेच्छा संदेश जारी कर रहे हैं। कार्यक्रम से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...
 
 

12:31 PM, 22nd Oct
-दुर्गा पूजा तभी सफल होती है जब हम किसी का दुख दूर करते हैं।
-हमें सबका साथ, सबका विकास और सबका विश्वास के मंत्र के साथ आगे बढ़ना है। 

12:25 PM, 22nd Oct
-नारी शक्ति को सशक्त करने के लिए देश में लगातार काम जारी है। 
-दुराचारियों को मृत्युदंड तक का प्रावधान किया गया है। 
-मैं भोलेनाथ की नगरी काशी से सांसद हूं। वहां मां दुर्गा अन्नपूर्णा के रूप में विराजित हैं। 
-मां का आशीर्वाद तभी पूरा होगा जब किसान और श्रमिक आत्मनिर्भर बनेंगे। 
-बंगाल की धरती से ही गुरुदेव रवीन्द्रनाथ टैगोर और बंकिम चंद्र चटर्जी ने आत्मनिर्भर भारत का संदेश दिया था। 

12:22 PM, 22nd Oct
-दुर्गा पूजा तभी पूर्ण होती है जब हम किसी का दुख दूर करते हैं। 
-भारत के विचार, संस्कार और संकल्प भी यही हैं। यही कारण है कि देश में महिला सशक्तीकरण का काम जारी है। 
-नारी शक्ति सभी चुनौतियों को परास्त करने की ताकत रखती है।

12:19 PM, 22nd Oct
-कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण के बीच लोगों दुर्गा के दौरान गजब का संयम दिखाया है। सीमित आयोजन हुए हैं। 
-मास्क पहनें, दो गज की दूरी बनाए रखें और अन्य नियमों का पालन भी पूरी निष्ठा से करें। 

12:18 PM, 22nd Oct
-दुर्गा स्वरूप मां भारती की जो तस्वीर दिखाई देती है वह सबसे पहले अवनीन्द्र नाथ टैगोर ने बनाई थी। 
-मोदी ने नेताजी सुभाष चन्द्र बोस समेत सभी क्रांतिकारियों और वैज्ञानिकों का स्मरण किया। 
-आज के भारत को संवारने में बंगाल का बड़ा योगदान है। 
-कला, संगीत और साहित्य जगत में भी बंगाल का अहम योगदान। 

12:13 PM, 22nd Oct
-नवरात्रि के दौरान पूरा देश ही बंगालमय हो गया है। 
-दुर्गा पूजा का पर्व भारत की एकता का पर्व है और भारत की पूर्णता पर्व भी है। 
-बंगाल की पूण्यभूमि को मैं आदरपूर्वक नमन करता हूं। 
-बंगाल ने शस्त्र और शास्त्र, त्याग और तपस्या से भारत मां की सेवा की है। 
-रामकृष्ण परमहंस, स्वामी विवेकानंद, चैतन्य महाप्रभु, श्री अरबिन्दो, मां आनंदमयी आदि विभूतियों का उल्लेख किया। 

12:04 PM, 22nd Oct
-कोलकाता की दुर्गा पूजा में वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए शामिल हुए नरेंद्र मोदी।
-शंख बजाकर स्वाग‍त किया गया।

11:51 AM, 22nd Oct
-पीएम दोपहर 12 बजे वीडियो कांफ्रेंस ने माध्यम से दुर्गा पूजा उत्सव की शुरुआत पर लोगों को शुभेच्छा संदेश देंगे।
-कार्यक्रम को लेकर भाजपा ने की खास तैयारियां।

11:48 AM, 22nd Oct
-पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, 'पश्चिम बंगाल के भाइयों और बहनों, कल मां दुर्गा पूजा का महाषष्ठी का शुभ दिन है। मैं वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए पूजा समारोह में शामिल होऊंगा। प्रोग्राम में आप भी लाइव जुड़ें।' 

