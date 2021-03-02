प्रियंका गांधी के असम दौरे का मंगलवार को दूसरा और अंतिम दिन है। सोमवार को पहले दिन प्रियंका ने कामाख्या देवी के मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना के साथ अपने 2 दिवसीय दौरे की शुरुआत की थी। 126 सदस्यीय विधानसभा के लिए असम में 27 मार्च, 1 और 6 अप्रैल को 3 चरणों में मतदान होना है।
Smt. @priyankagandhi sits amongst brothers & sisters of the Sadhuru tea garden, Assam to understand their worries & apprehensions, their hopes & aspirations.#AssamWithPriyankaGandhi pic.twitter.com/Qa84xW5tB9— Congress (@INCIndia) March 2, 2021
Smt. @priyankagandhi learns the intricacies of tea leaf plucking directly from the women tea workers at Sadhuru tea garden, Assam.#AssamWithPriyankaGandhi pic.twitter.com/605Kuah2UL— Congress (@INCIndia) March 2, 2021