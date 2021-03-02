Select Your Language

विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले मिशन असम पर प्रियंका गांधी, चाय बागान में तोड़ीं पत्‍तियां

मंगलवार, 2 मार्च 2021 (12:12 IST)
दिसपुर। कांग्रेस पार्टी की महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी असम के 2 दिनों के दौरे पर हैं। वे मंगलवार को राज्‍य के सधारू टी स्‍टेट पहुंचीं तथा वहां उन्होंने चाय बागान मजदूरों से मुलाकात की। वे असम में विधानसभा चुनाव 2021 में कांग्रेस की जीत सुनिश्चित करने के लिए दौरे पर हैं। उन्‍होंने वहां महिलाकर्मियों के साथ बागान में पारंपरिक रूप से चाय की पत्तियां भी तोड़ीं। वे मंगलवार को तेजपुर में एक चुनाव सभा को भी संबोधिक करेंगी।
ALSO READ: प्रियंका गांधी ने की 2 दिवसीय असम दौरे की शुरुआत, कामाख्या मंदिर में की पूजा-अर्चना
प्रियंका गांधी के असम दौरे का मंगलवार को दूसरा और अंतिम दिन है। सोमवार को पहले दिन प्रियंका ने कामाख्या देवी के मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना के साथ अपने 2 दिवसीय दौरे की शुरुआत की थी। 126 सदस्यीय विधानसभा के लिए असम में 27 मार्च, 1 और 6 अप्रैल को 3 चरणों में मतदान होना है।
 
सोमवार को वे जलुकबारी इलाके में रुकीं थीं, जहां कांग्रेस समर्थकों ने उनका स्वागत किया था। इसके बाद वे नीलांचल हिल्स स्थित शक्तिपीठ के लिए रवाना हो गई थीं। उन्होंने कहा था कि वे काफी समय से मंदिर आना चाहती थीं और उनकी यह इच्छा पूरी हो गई।

आगामी चुनाव के बारे में पूछने पर वे बोलीं कि राजनीति के बारे में बाद में बात करेंगे। मैं तो भगवान का शुक्रिया अदा करने और उनका आशीर्वाद लेने मंदिर आई हूं जिन्होंने मुझे बहुत कुछ दिया है। इससे पहले प्रियंका ने अपने फेसबुक पेज पर असम में अपने 2 दिवसीय दौरे की शुरुआत कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में दर्शन के करने की जानकारी दी थी।

