राहुल गांधी ने मुस्लिम लीग को बताया सेकुलर पार्टी, भाजपा ने किया पलटवार

Jinnah’s Muslim League, the party responsible for India’s partition, on religious lines, according to Rahul Gandhi is a ‘secular’ party.— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 1, 2023
Rahul Gandhi, though poorly read, is simply being disingenuous and sinister here…
It is also his compulsion to remain acceptable in Wayanad. pic.twitter.com/sHVqjcGYLb
एक अन्य सवाल के जवाब में कांग्रेस नेता ने कहा कि मैं जान से मारने की धमकियों से चिंतित नहीं हूं। सबको मरना है। मैंने अपनी दादी और पिता से यही सीखा है - इस तरह की चिजों से आप कुछ पीछे नहीं हटते।
I believe all Indian people have the right to expression and the right to religious freedom.— Congress (@INCIndia) June 1, 2023
: Shri @RahulGandhi
National Press Club, Washington DC, USA pic.twitter.com/0SXD72lvQo