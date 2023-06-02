Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

राहुल गांधी ने मुस्लिम लीग को बताया सेकुलर पार्टी, भाजपा ने किया पलटवार

हमें फॉलो करें
शुक्रवार, 2 जून 2023 (08:45 IST)
Rahul Gandhi in USA : अमेरिकी दौरे पर गए कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने वॉशिंगटन के नेशनल प्रेस क्लब में मुस्लिम लीग को सेकुलर पार्टी बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि मुस्लिम लीग में गैर धर्मनिरपेक्ष जैसा कुछ नहीं है। राहुल के बयान पर बवाल मच गया। भाजपा ने भी उन पर पलटवार किया।
 
राहुल ने एक सवाल के जवाब में कहा कि मुस्लिम लीग पूरी तरह से धर्मनिरपेक्ष पार्टी है। इसमें गैर-धर्मनिरपेक्ष कुछ भी नहीं है। मुझे लगता है कि सवाल पूछने वाले ने मुस्लिम लीग का अध्ययन नहीं किया है। उल्लेखनीय है कि मुस्लिम लीग केरल में कांग्रेस की सहयोगी पार्टी है।
 
इस पर पलटवार करते हुए भाजपा नेता अमित मालवीय ने कहा कि जो मुस्लिम लीग पार्टी देश के बंटवारे के लिए जिम्मेदार है, वह राहुल गांधी के मुताबिक सेक्युलर पार्टी है। वायनाड में स्वीकार्यता बनाए रखने के लिए यह उनकी मजबूरी है।
 
जम्मू कश्मीर पर एक सवाल के जवाब में राहुल ने कहा कि मुझे लगता है कि भारत में हर किसी का एक लोकतांत्रिक अधिकार है। भारत में हर एक व्यक्ति को संचार और बातचीत का हिस्सा बनने की अनुमति दी जानी चाहिए। यहां स्थिति को सुधारा जा सकता है।

एक अन्य सवाल के जवाब में कांग्रेस नेता ने कहा कि मैं जान से मारने की धमकियों से चिंतित नहीं हूं।  सबको मरना है। मैंने अपनी दादी और पिता से यही सीखा है - इस तरह की चिजों से आप कुछ पीछे नहीं हटते।
 

