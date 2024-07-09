Select Your Language

कठुआ हमले में 5 जवानों की मौत, क्या बोले रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ?

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, मंगलवार, 9 जुलाई 2024 (09:54 IST)
Kathua attack : जम्मू कश्मीर के कठुआ में आतंकियों द्वारा घात लगाकर किए गए हमले में 5 जवानों की मौत हो गई। इलाके में सुरक्षाबलों का सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी है। इस बीच रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा कि जम्मू-कश्मीर के कठुआ जिले में आतंकवादी हमले में 5 जवानों की मौत से उन्हें गहरा दुख हुआ है। ALSO READ: Kathua Encounter : कठुआ में सैन्य काफिले पर आतंकी हमला, 5 जवान शहीद, सेना ने हेलीकॉप्टर से उतारे पैरा कमांडो
 
राजनाथ ने सोशल मीडिया मंच ‘एक्स’ पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि कठुआ (जम्मू-कश्मीर) के बदनोटा में आतंकवादी हमले में हमारे पांच बहादुर सैनिकों की मौत से मुझे गहरा दुख हुआ है।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं, इस कठिन समय में राष्ट्र उनके साथ मजबूती से खड़ा है। आतंकवाद विरोधी अभियान जारी है। हमारे सैनिक क्षेत्र में शांति और व्यवस्था कायम करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हैं। रक्षा मंत्री ने कहा कि मैं इस कायरतापूर्ण आतंकवादी हमले में घायल हुए जवानों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करता हूं।
 
कश्मीर टाइगर्स ने ली हमले की जिम्मेदारी : आतंकी संगठन कश्मीर टाइगर्स ने कठुआ में सुरक्षाबलों पर हमले की जिम्मेदारी ली। आतंकी संगठन की ओर से जारी बयान में कहा गया है कि आतंकियों ने हमले में M4 असाल्ट राइफल्स, ग्रेनेड्स और अन्य हथियारों का इस्तेमाल किया था। बयान में कठुआ में जवानों पर पहले को 26 जून को डोडा में मारे गए 3 आतंकियों की मौत का बदला बताया गया है।

उल्लेखनीय है कि सोमवार को कठुआ के बदनोटा इलाके में भारी हथियारों से लैस आतंकवादियों ने एक गश्ती दल पर घात लगाकर हमला किया था, जिसमें 5 जवान मारे गए थे और कई घायल हो गए थे। यह एक माह में कठुआ में आतंकियों का दूसरा बड़ा हमला है।
