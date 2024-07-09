कठुआ हमले में 5 जवानों की मौत, क्या बोले रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ?

कश्मीर टाइगर्स ने ली हमले की जिम्मेदारी : आतंकी संगठन कश्मीर टाइगर्स ने कठुआ में सुरक्षाबलों पर हमले की जिम्मेदारी ली। आतंकी संगठन की ओर से जारी बयान में कहा गया है कि आतंकियों ने हमले में M4 असाल्ट राइफल्स, ग्रेनेड्स और अन्य हथियारों का इस्तेमाल किया था। बयान में कठुआ में जवानों पर पहले को 26 जून को डोडा में मारे गए 3 आतंकियों की मौत का बदला बताया गया है।
I am deeply anguished at the loss of five of our brave Indian Army Soldiers in a terrorist attack in Badnota, Kathua (J&K).— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 9, 2024
My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the Nation stands firm with them in this difficult time. The Counter Terrorist operations are underway,…