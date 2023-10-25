Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

अयोध्या में 22 जनवरी को प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा समारोह, निमंत्रण पर बोले PM मोदी- ये मेरा सौभाग्य

हमें फॉलो करें pm modi
नई दिल्ली , बुधवार, 25 अक्टूबर 2023 (22:31 IST)
नई दिल्ली। Ayodhya Ram Temple : करोड़ों लोगों का इंतजार आखिरकार खत्म होने जा रहा है। श्रीराम मंदिर के उद्घाटन की आधिकारिक तारीख सामने आ गई है। श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट के पदाधिकारियों ने बुधवार को देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मिलकर उन्हें श्रीराम मंदिर में प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा के अवसर पर अयोध्या आने के लिए आधिकारिक निमंत्रण-पत्र सौंप दिया है। 
 
श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र न्यास ने बुधवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी को अयोध्या में राम मंदिर के प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा समारोह के लिए निमंत्रित किया। प्रधानमंत्री ने उन्हें मिले निमंत्रण के बारे में पोस्ट में लिखा, “जय सियाराम! आज का दिन बहुत भावनाओं से भरा हुआ है।”
 
समारोह 22 जनवरी को होने की उम्मीद है। मोदी ने ‘एक्स’ (पूर्व में ट्विटर) पर एक पोस्ट में कहा कि वे खुद को धन्य महसूस कर रहे हैं और यह उनका सौभाग्य है कि वे अपने जीवनकाल में, इस ऐतिहासिक अवसर के साक्षी बनेंगे।
उन्होंने न्यास के पदाधिकारियों की एक तस्वीर भी पोस्ट की जिसमें पदाधिकारी उन्हें निमंत्रण पत्र देते नजर आ रहा हैं। न्यास की देखरेख में उस स्थान पर मंदिर का निर्माण हो रहा है जहां भक्तों का मानना ​​है कि भगवान राम का जन्म हुआ था।
राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने मंगलवार को कहा था कि 22 जनवरी को अयोध्या मंदिर में भगवान राम की मूर्ति स्थापित की जाएगी, और लोगों से इस अवसर का जश्न मनाने के लिए देश भर के मंदिरों में कार्यक्रम आयोजित करने को कहा।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

अनुराग ठाकुर की अनूठी Sansad Bharat Darshan योजना, 21 छात्रों के दल को पूर्व CM प्रेम कुमार धूमल ने दिखाई हरी झंडी

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos