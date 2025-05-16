Biodata Maker

जयशंकर ने पहली बार की तालिबान सरकार से बात, अफगानिस्तान भी भारत के साथ

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शुक्रवार, 16 मई 2025 (10:29 IST)
Afghanistan with India : विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने गुरुवार को अफगानिस्तान के अपने समकक्ष आमिर खान मुत्तकी से बात की। इस दौरान भारत ने अफगानिस्तान द्वारा दोनों देशों के बीच अविश्वास पैदा करने के प्रयासों को दृढ़ता से खारिज किए जाने का स्वागत किया। सार्वजनिक रूप से स्वीकार की गई इस पहली फोन बातचीत में जयशंकर ने पहलगाम आतंकी हमले की मुत्तकी द्वारा की गई निंदा की भरपूर सराहना की।
 
जयशंकर ने कहा कि झूठी और निराधार रिपोर्ट के माध्यम से भारत और अफगानिस्तान के बीच अविश्वास पैदा करने के हाल के प्रयासों को उनके द्वारा दृढ़ता से खारिज किए जाने का स्वागत करता हूं। ALSO READ: पाकिस्तान ने माना, भुलारी एयरबेस पर 4 ब्रहोस मिसाइलें गिरी, अवाक्स तबाह

विदेश मंत्री का इशारा पाकिस्तानी मीडिया के एक वर्ग की उन खबरों की ओर था जिसमें दावा किया गया था कि भारत ने पहलगाम में फॉल्स फ्लैग ऑपरेशन को अंजाम देने के लिए तालिबान को भाड़े पर रखा था। ‘फॉल्‍स फ्लैग ऑपरेशन’ उसे कहा जाता है, जहां किसी भी अभियान को अंजाम देने वाले की पहचान को पूरी तरह से छिपाया जाता है।
 
जयशंकर ने कहा कि अफगान लोगों के साथ हमारी पारंपरिक मित्रता और उनकी विकास आवश्यकताओं के लिए निरंतर समर्थन को रेखांकित किया गया। सहयोग को आगे बढ़ाने के तरीकों और उपायों पर चर्चा की। विदेश मंत्री ने इस बातचीत को सार्थक बताया। ALSO READ: पाकिस्तानी पीएम शहबाज ने की शांति के लिए बातचीत की पेशकश, क्या है भारत का जवाब?
 
गौरतलब है कि भारत ने अब तक तालिबान तंत्र को मान्यता नहीं दी है और काबुल में एक समावेशी सरकार के गठन की वकालत कर रहा है। भारत इस बात पर भी जोर दे रहा है कि अफगानिस्तान की धरती का इस्तेमाल किसी भी देश के खिलाफ आतंकवादी गतिविधियों के लिए नहीं किया जाना चाहिए।
 
जयशंकर-मुत्तकी बातचीत के बारे में अफगानिस्तान की ओर से जारी एक बयान में कहा गया कि दोनों पक्षों ने द्विपक्षीय संबंधों के साथ्र ही व्यापार और राजनयिक भागीदारी को आगे बढ़ाने पर विचारों का आदान-प्रदान किया।
