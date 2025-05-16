जयशंकर ने पहली बार की तालिबान सरकार से बात, अफगानिस्तान भी भारत के साथ

विदेश मंत्री का इशारा पाकिस्तानी मीडिया के एक वर्ग की उन खबरों की ओर था जिसमें दावा किया गया था कि भारत ने पहलगाम में फॉल्स फ्लैग ऑपरेशन को अंजाम देने के लिए तालिबान को भाड़े पर रखा था। ‘फॉल्स फ्लैग ऑपरेशन’ उसे कहा जाता है, जहां किसी भी अभियान को अंजाम देने वाले की पहचान को पूरी तरह से छिपाया जाता है।
Good conversation with Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi this evening.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 15, 2025
Deeply appreciate his condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.
Welcomed his firm rejection of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and…