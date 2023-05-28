Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

'भारत की बेटियां पीड़ा में हैं', गिरफ्तारी के बाद ओलंपिक विजेता साक्षी ने किया ट्वीट (Video)

हमें फॉलो करें Sakshi Malik
रविवार, 28 मई 2023 (16:01 IST)
ओलंपिक मेडलिस्ट पहलवान Sakshi Malik साक्षी मलिक ने International Athletes अंतरराष्ट्रीय एथलीट बिरादरी का ध्यान अपने प्रदर्शन की ओर आकर्षित करते हुए रविवार को कहा कि एक तरफ जहां भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नवनिर्मित संसद भवन का उद्घाटन कर रहे हैं, वहीं दूसरी तरफ उनके (साक्षी) समर्थकों को गिरफ्तार किया जा रहा है।

साक्षी ने ट्वीट किया, मेरे अंतरराष्ट्रीय बंधुओं, हमारे प्रधानमंत्री नए संसद भवन का उद्घाटन कर रहे हैं, लेकिन दूसरी ओर हमारे समर्थकों को हमारे साथ खड़े होने के लिए गिरफ्तार किया जा रहा है। लोगों को गिरफ्तार करके हम खुद को लोकतंत्र की जननी कैसे कह सकते हैं? भारत की बेटियां पीड़ा में हैं।
इसी बीच विनेश फोगाट ने साक्षी के ट्वीट को रिट्वीट करते हुए कहा, जंतर-मंतर पर खुलेआम लोकतंत्र की हत्या की जा रही है। एक तरफ प्रधानमंत्री ने लोकतंत्र की नयी इमारत का उद्घाटन किया है। दूसरी तरफ हमारे लोगों की गिरफ्तारी जारी है।

इससे पहले टोक्यो ओलंपिक की स्वर्ण पदक विजेता और तीन बार की विश्व चैंपियन जापान की रिसाको कवाई शीर्ष भारतीय पहलवानों के समर्थन में उतरी थीं। संसद से करीब दो किलोमीटर दूर जंतर-मंतर पर प्रदर्शन कर रहे पहलवानों ने कहा था कि वे किसी भी कीमत पर नए भवन के पास अपनी 'महिला महापंचायत' करेंगे।
webdunia

इस बीच दिल्ली पुलिस ने स्पष्ट कर दिया है कि विरोध करने वाले पहलवानों को नए संसद भवन के पास जाने की अनुमति नहीं दी जाएगी। बजरंग पूनिया और साक्षी मलिक द्वारा किए गए ट्वीट के अनुसार, पुलिस ने तीनों शीर्ष पहलवानों को हिरासत में ले लिया है। (एजेंसी)

