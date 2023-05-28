'भारत की बेटियां पीड़ा में हैं', गिरफ्तारी के बाद ओलंपिक विजेता साक्षी ने किया ट्वीट (Video)

इसी बीच विनेश फोगाट ने साक्षी के ट्वीट को रिट्वीट करते हुए कहा, जंतर-मंतर पर खुलेआम लोकतंत्र की हत्या की जा रही है। एक तरफ प्रधानमंत्री ने लोकतंत्र की नयी इमारत का उद्घाटन किया है। दूसरी तरफ हमारे लोगों की गिरफ्तारी जारी है।
To all my international fraternity—
Our Prime Minister is inaugurating our new parliament
But on the other hand, Our supporters has been arrested for supporting us.
By arresting people how we can call us “mother of democracy”
India’s daughters are in pain.
This is how our champions are being treated. The world is watching us! #WrestlersProtest