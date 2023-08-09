Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

No Confidence Motion : संसद में गरजेंगे राहुल गांधी, अमित शाह - स्मृति ईरानी के भाषण पर सबकी नजर

Rahul Gandhi
, बुधवार, 9 अगस्त 2023 (10:54 IST)
No Confidence Motion : लोकसभा में अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर चर्चा का आज दूसरा दिन है। निचले सदन में कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी आज दोपहर 12 बजे भाषण देंगे। गृहमंत्री अमित शाह तथा महिला और बाल विकास मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी भी आज अविश्‍वास प्रस्ताव पर सदन में अपनी बात रखेंगे। पल पल की जानकारी...

- कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी आज 12 बजे संसद में बोलेंगे। लोकसभा में विपक्ष के नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने इस बारे में जानकारी दी।
-शाम 4 बजे अविश्वास प्रस्ताव के विरोध में बोलेंगे अमित शाह। स्मृति ईरानी के भाषण पर सबकी नजर।
-कांग्रेस सांसद गौरव गोगोई ने कहा-गृह मंत्री आज संसद में अपनी बात रखेंगे। गृह मंत्री से मेरा सवाल है- 1. उन्होंने मणिपुर जाकर एक कमिटी गठित की थी तो उस कमिटी ने अब तक क्या काम किया?
2. अमित शाह ने एक और पीस कमिटी बनाई थी उन्होंने कितनी बेठक की?
3. मणिपुर के गृह विभाग ने असम राइफल्स के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज की है और असम राइफल्स अमित शाह(गृह मंत्रालय) के अधीन है तो यह कैसा काम डबल इंजन सरकार कर रही है?
-भाजपा सांसद निशिकांत दुबे ने कहा- इन 75 सालों में कांग्रेस और उनके समर्थन वाली पार्टियों ने देश को तीन चीजें दीं जो देश को दीमक की तरह खा रही हैं। एक है वंशवाद...दूसरा है भ्रष्टाचार... तीसरा है तुष्टीकरण... अल्पसंख्यकों को गुमराह करके वोट बैंक की राजनीति हो रही है और वे देश में नीतियों को लागू नहीं होने दे रहे।
-भारत छोड़ो आंदोलन को याद करते हुए भाजपा सांसदों ने संसद परिसर में प्रदर्शन किया। सांसदों द्वारा 'भ्रष्टाचार भारत छोड़ो, वंशवाद भारत छोड़ो' और 'तुष्टीकरण भारत छोड़ो' के नारे लगाए गए।
