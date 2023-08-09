No Confidence Motion : संसद में गरजेंगे राहुल गांधी, अमित शाह - स्मृति ईरानी के भाषण पर सबकी नजर

-भाजपा सांसद निशिकांत दुबे ने कहा- इन 75 सालों में कांग्रेस और उनके समर्थन वाली पार्टियों ने देश को तीन चीजें दीं जो देश को दीमक की तरह खा रही हैं। एक है वंशवाद...दूसरा है भ्रष्टाचार... तीसरा है तुष्टीकरण... अल्पसंख्यकों को गुमराह करके वोट बैंक की राजनीति हो रही है और वे देश में नीतियों को लागू नहीं होने दे रहे।
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on No Confidence Motion says, "I've come to know that Union Home Amit Shah will speak in the Parliament today & my question to him is- When he went to Manipur a committee of retired chief justice of HC was set up, what work has the committee done…
-भारत छोड़ो आंदोलन को याद करते हुए भाजपा सांसदों ने संसद परिसर में प्रदर्शन किया। सांसदों द्वारा 'भ्रष्टाचार भारत छोड़ो, वंशवाद भारत छोड़ो' और 'तुष्टीकरण भारत छोड़ो' के नारे लगाए गए।
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says, "...In these 75 years Congress, and parties supported by it, gave three things to the country that is eating up the country like termites. Dynasty...It is time to create an atmosphere against them because democracy is for the common people.…