इथियोपिया में 10 हजार साल बाद ज्वालामुखी फटा, राख का गुबार भारत की ओर बढ़ा, कई उड़ानें रद्द

विमान सुरक्षित रूप से अहमदाबाद उतरा और इंडिगो ने यात्रियों के लिए कन्नूर वापसी की सेवा संचालित करने की घोषणा की है। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक ज्वालामुखी की राख और धुआं लाल सागर के ऊपर से ओमान और यमन की ओर बढ़ रहा है। विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक ज्वालामुखी की राख मंगलवार तक दिल्ली और जयपुर तक पहुंचने की संभावना है। इससे वहां के मौसम और हवा की स्थिति में बदलाव आ सकता है। Edited by : Sudhir Sharma
Ethiopia is reporting what scientists say is its first confirmed volcanic eruption in thousands of years after the Hayli Gubbi volcano in the remote Afar region burst to life. Researchers say this marks the volcano’s first recorded activity and likely its first eruption in many… pic.twitter.com/rzhMDttAfu— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 24, 2025