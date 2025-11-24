Hanuman Chalisa

इथियोपिया में 10 हजार साल बाद ज्वालामुखी फटा, राख का गुबार भारत की ओर बढ़ा, कई उड़ानें रद्द

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, सोमवार, 24 नवंबर 2025 (23:59 IST)
बीते रविवार को इथियोपिया में एक बेहद दुर्लभ और चौंकाने वाली प्राकृतिक घटना हुई। अफार क्षेत्र में स्थित हेली गुब्बी ज्वालामुखी अचानक फट पड़ा। यह करीब 10,000 साल से शांत माना जाता था। इस तेज विस्फोट ने न सिर्फ स्थानीय इलाकों में हलचल बढ़ा दी बल्कि दुनिया भर के एयर ट्रैफिक को भी सतर्क कर दिया है।  हेली गुब्बी को अब तक एक शांत और कम जानकारी वाले ज्वालामुखी के रूप में देखा जाता था। 

यह अत्यधिक सक्रिय एर्टा एले ज्वालामुखी से लगभग 15 किलोमीटर दूर स्थित है। इस अभूतपूर्व घटना के चलते इंडिगो की कन्नूर से अबू धाबी जा रही फ्लाइट 6E 1433 को अहमदाबाद की ओर डायवर्ट करना पड़ा। यह ज्वालामुखी विस्फोट क्षेत्र के इतिहास की सबसे असाधारण घटनाओं में से एक बताया जा रहा है।
विमान सुरक्षित रूप से अहमदाबाद उतरा और इंडिगो ने यात्रियों के लिए कन्नूर वापसी की सेवा संचालित करने की घोषणा की है। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक ज्वालामुखी की राख और धुआं लाल सागर के ऊपर से ओमान और यमन की ओर बढ़ रहा है। विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक ज्वालामुखी की राख मंगलवार तक दिल्ली और जयपुर तक पहुंचने की संभावना है। इससे वहां के मौसम और हवा की स्थिति में बदलाव आ सकता है।  Edited by : Sudhir Sharma
 

