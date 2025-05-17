थरूर बोले, राष्ट्रीय हित में सेवा के लिए हमेशा उपलब्ध

सरकार इस महीने के अंत में सात सर्वदलीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद के सदस्यों समेत प्रमुख साझेदार देशों में भेजेगी ताकि पहलगाम आतंकवादी हमले और 'ऑपरेशन सिंदूर' के बाद आतंकवाद को कतई बर्दाश्त नहीं करने के भारत के संदेश को लोगों तक पहुंचाया जा सके। ALSO READ: पीएम मोदी की टीम में शशि थरूर, दुनिया में खोलेंगे पाकिस्तान की पोल
I am honoured by the invitation of the government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals, to present our nation’s point of view on recent events.— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 17, 2025
When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting.
