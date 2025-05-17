Biodata Maker

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






थरूर बोले, राष्ट्रीय हित में सेवा के लिए हमेशा उपलब्ध

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें Shashi Tharoor

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शनिवार, 17 मई 2025 (12:18 IST)
Shashi Tharor news in hindi : कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता शशि थरूर ने विदेश जाने वाले सात प्रतिनिधिमंडलों में से एक का नेतृत्व करने की जिम्मेदारी मिलने के बाद शनिवार को कहा कि जब राष्ट्रीय हित की बात होगी तो वह सेवा के लिए हमेशा उपलब्ध रहेंगे। ALSO READ: पाकिस्तान की पोल खोलने वाले सांसदों की लिस्ट पर बवाल, कांग्रेस क्यों है नाराज?
 
लोकसभा सदस्य थरूर ने ‘एक्स’ पर लिखा, 'हाल की घटनाओं पर हमारे देश का दृष्टिकोण प्रस्तुत करने के लिए पांच प्रमुख राजधानियों में एक सर्वदलीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल का नेतृत्व करने के लिए भारत सरकार के निमंत्रण से मैं सम्मानित महसूस कर रहा हूं। जब राष्ट्रीय हित की बात हो और मेरी सेवाओं की आवश्यकता हो तो मैं उपलब्ध रहूंगा। जय हिंद।'
 
सरकार इस महीने के अंत में सात सर्वदलीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद के सदस्यों समेत प्रमुख साझेदार देशों में भेजेगी ताकि पहलगाम आतंकवादी हमले और 'ऑपरेशन सिंदूर' के बाद आतंकवाद को कतई बर्दाश्त नहीं करने के भारत के संदेश को लोगों तक पहुंचाया जा सके। ALSO READ: पीएम मोदी की टीम में शशि थरूर, दुनिया में खोलेंगे पाकिस्तान की पोल
 
भाजपा सांसद रविशंकर प्रसाद और बैजयंत पांडा, कांग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर, जदयू के सांसद संजय झा, द्रमुक की कनिमोई, राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (शरदचंद्र पवार) की सांसद सुप्रिया सुले और शिवसेना के श्रीकांत शिंदे सात अलग-अलग प्रतिनिधिमंडलों का नेतृत्व करेंगे। इनमें से 4 नेता सत्तारूढ़ राष्ट्रीय जनतांत्रिक गठबंधन से हैं, जबकि 3 विपक्षी ‘इंडिया’ गठबंधन से हैं।
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि प्रतिनिधिमंडल में सरकार ने कांग्रेस द्वारा भेजे गए 4 नाम आनंद शर्मा, गौरव गोगोई, सैयद नासिर हुसैन और अमरिंदर सिंह राजा वडिंग की जगह सरकार ने शशि थरूर, मनीष तिवारी, सलमान खुर्शीद और अमर सिंह को चुना है।
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

कर्नल सोफिया कुरैशी पर विवादित बयान देने वाले मंत्री विजय शाह को अभयदान मिलने की इनसाइड स्टोरी

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धर्म संग्रह
Shorts
फोटो
वीडियो