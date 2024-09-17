स्वाति मालीवाल का खुलासा, क्या है अफजल गुरु से आतिशी के परिवार का कनेक्शन?

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal says, "This is an extremely unfortunate day for Delhi. A woman like Atishi is going to become the CM of Delhi, whose own family fought a long battle to save terrorist Afzal Guru from death penalty. Her parents wrote mercy petitions… pic.twitter.com/Tr1Qgvq54C— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2024
स्वाति मालीवाल जी ऐसी इंसान हैं जो AAP से राज्यसभा का टिकट लेती हैं लेकिन बोलने के लिए स्क्रिप्ट बीजेपी से लेती हैं।— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 17, 2024
अगर उनमें थोड़ी भी शर्म है तो उन्हें राज्यसभा सांसद के पद से इस्तीफा दे देना चाहिए और बीजेपी के टिकट पर राज्यसभा का रास्ता चुनना चाहिए।@dilipkpandey pic.twitter.com/t8T8cac0nG