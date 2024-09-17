Select Your Language

स्वाति मालीवाल का खुलासा, क्या है अफजल गुरु से आतिशी के परिवार का कनेक्शन?

हमें फॉलो करें Swati Maliwal

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, मंगलवार, 17 सितम्बर 2024 (15:50 IST)
Swati Maliwal : AAP की राज्यसभा सांसद स्वाति मालीवाल ने कहा कि आज दिल्ली के लिए बेहद दुखद दिन है। दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री आतिशी जैसी महिला बनने जा रही है, जिसके अपने परिवार ने आतंकवादी अफ़ज़ल गुरु को फांसी की सजा से बचाने के लिए लंबी लड़ाई लड़ी। ALSO READ: केजरीवाल की भरोसेमंद आतिशी मार्लेना होंगी दिल्ली की नई मुख्यमंत्री, जानेंं क्यों पार्टी ने लगाया दांव?
 
उन्होंने कहा कि उनके माता-पिता ने राष्ट्रपति को कई बार दया याचिकाएं भेजी कि अफजल गुरु निर्दोष है, उसे फांसी नहीं होनी चाहिए, वह राजनीतिक साजिश का शिकार है। यह कितना गलत है?
 
स्वाति मालीवाल ने कहा, आज आतिशी CM बनेंगी, लेकिन हम सभी जानते हैं कि वह केवल डमी सीएम होंगी। फिर भी यह एक बड़ा मुद्दा है, क्योंकि वह CM होंगी और यह मामला सीधे तौर पर देश और दिल्ली की सुरक्षा से जुड़ा हुआ है। भगवान बचाए दिल्ली को ऐसी मुख्यमंत्री से।
वरिष्‍ठ आप नेता दिलिप पांडे ने पलटवार करते हुए कहा कि स्वाति मालीवाल जी ऐसी इंसान हैं जो AAP से राज्यसभा का टिकट लेती हैं लेकिन बोलने के लिए स्क्रिप्ट बीजेपी से लेती हैं। अगर उनमें थोड़ी भी शर्म है तो उन्हें राज्यसभा सांसद के पद से इस्तीफा दे देना चाहिए और बीजेपी के टिकट पर राज्यसभा का रास्ता चुनना चाहिए।
 
इस पर स्वाति ने एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि दिल्ली की सांसद होने के नाते दिल्ली और देश की आवाज उठाना मेरी जिम्मेदारी है। मेरी दिल्ली आतंकी अफजल प्रेमी हाथ में जाये और मैं चुप बैठ जाऊँ, हरगिज नही होगा! मेरे खिलाफ जो मर्जी बोलो, आतंकी अफजल से रिश्तों पर जवाब देना होगा।

उल्लेखनीय है कि आप विधायक दल की बैठक में आतिशी को सर्वसम्मति से पार्टी विधायक दल का नेता चुना गया। वे आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव तक दिल्ली की मुख्‍यमंत्री होंगी। 
