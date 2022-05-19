सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी को तेजिंदर बग्गा ने क्यों कहा झूठा, विध्वंसक और देशद्रोही?

If there is one liar, destroyer and traitor of all Hindu causes, specially those related to Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura it is @Swamy39. It is high time all patriotic Indians know about the anti-Hindu activities of Dr. Swamy. https://t.co/eVpIPQ3SdA— Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) May 19, 2022
Out of kindness and recognition of some dimensions of his work, PM @narendramodi ensured that @Swamy39 goes to the RS in 2016. In his 6 years as MP, Swamy never remembered the Places of Worship Act. Now, at the cusp of political obscurity, he is raking up issues.— Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) May 19, 2022
क्या है 1991 का एक्ट?-1991 में तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री पीवी नरसिम्हाराव की सरकार ने देश के पूजा स्थलों की सुरक्षा के लिए एक कानून प्लेसेज ऑफ वर्शिप एक्ट, 1991 (THE PLACES OF WORSHIP ACT, 1991) बनाया था, जिसके मुताबिक 15 अगस्त 1947 के बाद देश में किसी भी धार्मिक स्थल के स्वरूप को बदला नहीं जाएगा। एक्ट के मुताबिक 15 अगस्त 1947 जैसी स्थिति हर धार्मिक स्थल की रहेगी इसके मुताबिक अगर 15 अगस्त 1947 को कहीं मंदिर है तो वो मंदिर ही रहेगा और कहीं मस्जिद है तो वो मस्जिद ही रहेगी।
Even after 8 years as PM with absolute majority in Lok Sabha and de facto majority in Rajya Sabha, Modi has failed to withdraw the 1991 Places of Worship Act by moving Parliament for its deletion. It was expected of him.— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 19, 2022