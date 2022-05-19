Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी को तेजिंदर बग्गा ने क्यों कहा झूठा, विध्वंसक और देशद्रोही?

webdunia
गुरुवार, 19 मई 2022 (14:40 IST)
नई दिल्ली। भाजपा नेता सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी को पूजा स्थल अधिनियम में मोदी सरकार की आलोचना करना खासा महंगा पड़ गया। भाजपा प्रवक्ता तेजिंदर पाल सिंह बग्गा ने पूजा स्थल अधिनियम, 1991 पर सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी के ट्वीट पर उनकी खिंचाई की और उन्हें एक झूठा, विध्वंसक और देशद्रोही करार दिया।
 
बग्गा ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि यदि सभी हिंदूओं में से एक झूठा, विध्वंसक और देशद्रोही है, विशेष रूप से अयोध्या, काशी और मथुरा से संबंधित, तो वो है सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी। समय आ गया है कि सभी देशभक्त भारतीयों को डॉ स्वामी की हिंदू विरोधी गतिविधियों के बारे में पता चले।
 
बग्गा ने एक अन्य ट्वीट में कहा कि दयालुता और उनके काम के कुछ आयामों की पहचान के लिए, पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने सुनिश्चित किया कि स्वामी 2016 में राज्यसभा में जाए। सांसद के रूप में अपने 6 वर्षों में, स्वामी ने कभी भी पूजा स्थल अधिनियम को याद नहीं किया। अब वह राजनीतिक गुमनामी के चरम पर हैं और मुद्दों को उठा रहे हैं।
उल्लेखनीय है कि सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने पूजा स्थल अधिनियम, 1991 को लेकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की आलोचना की थी। उन्होंने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से ट्वीट कर लिखा था कि लोकसभा में पूर्ण बहुमत और राज्यसभा में वास्तविक बहुमत के साथ प्रधान मंत्री के रूप में 8 साल बाद भी, मोदी 1991 के पूजा स्थल अधिनियम को हटाने में विफल रहे हैं। उससे यह उम्मीद की जा रही थी।
क्या है 1991 का एक्ट?-1991 में तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री पीवी नरसिम्हाराव की सरकार ने देश के पूजा स्थलों की सुरक्षा के लिए एक कानून प्लेसेज ऑफ वर्शिप एक्ट, 1991 (THE PLACES OF WORSHIP ACT, 1991) बनाया था, जिसके मुताबिक 15 अगस्त 1947 के बाद देश में किसी भी धार्मिक स्थल के स्वरूप को बदला नहीं जाएगा। एक्ट के मुताबिक 15 अगस्त 1947 जैसी स्थिति हर धार्मिक स्थल की रहेगी इसके मुताबिक अगर 15 अगस्त 1947 को कहीं मंदिर है तो वो मंदिर ही रहेगा और कहीं मस्जिद है तो वो मस्जिद ही रहेगी।

ALSO READ: ज्ञानवापी मस्जिद विवाद से चर्चा में आए WORSHIP ACT 1991 को आखिर क्यों बनाया गया था?
क्यों बनाया गया था 1991 का एक्ट? : प्लेसेज ऑफ वर्शिप एक्ट (THE PLACES OF WORSHIP ACT, 1991) बनाने का मूल उद्देश्य अलग-अलग धर्मों के बीच टकराव को टालने का था। जब यह एक्ट बनाया गया था तब देश में रामजन्मभूमि विवाद पूरे चरम पर था और देश के अन्य धार्मिक स्थलों को लेकर विवाद लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा था।

राममंदिर आंदोलन को कई दशकों तक कवर करने वाले वरिष्ठ पत्रकार और कानूनविद् रामदत्त त्रिपाठी कहते हैं कि 1991 में जब राममंदिर आंदोलन अपने पूरे उफान पर था तब केंद्र सरकार ने एक कानून बनाया था जिसमें कहा गया है 15 अगस्त 1947 को देश में धर्मिक स्थलों की जो स्थिति थी उसको बदला नहीं जाएगा। इस कानून का मुख्य कारण यह था कि उस वक्त ‘अयोध्या तो बस झांकी है,काशी मथुरा बाकी है’ और अयोध्या के बाद मुथरा-काशी की बारी जैसे नारे जोर-शोर से लग रहे थे। ऐसे में टकराव टालने के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने यह एक्ट बनाया था।

