सावरकर पर अब तुषार गांधी का विवादित बयान, बताया कैसे की थी गोडसे की मदद?

मंगलवार, 22 नवंबर 2022 (07:34 IST)
मुंबई। पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी पर दिए गए बयान के बाद से ही देश में सावरकर पर राजनीति गरमाई हुई है। इस बीच गांधी जी के प्रपौत्र तुषार गांधी ने सावरकर को लेकर बड़ा दावा किया है। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर बताया कि कैसे सावरकर ने बापू की हत्या से पहले नाथूराम गोडसे की मदद की थी।
 
तुषार गांधी ने दावा किया है कि स्वतंत्रता सेनानी विनायक दामोदर सावरकर ने राष्ट्रपिता की हत्या के लिए नाथूराम गोडसे को एक कारगर बंदूक खोजने में मदद की थी।
 
तुषार गांधी ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि सावरकर ने न केवल अंग्रेजों की मदद की, उन्होंने बापू की हत्या के लिए नाथूराम गोडसे को एक कारगर बंदूक खोजने में भी मदद की। बापू की हत्या से दो दिन पहले तक गोडसे के पास एम के गांधी की हत्या के लिए एक विश्वसनीय हथियार नहीं था। हालांकि भाजपा की महाराष्ट्र इकाई ने तुषार गांधी की इन टिप्पणियों को निराधार बताया है।
 
गौरतलब है कि भारत जोड़ो यात्रा के महाराष्ट्र पहुंचने पर राहुल गांधी ने सावरकर को लेकर बयान देते हुए कहा था कि विनायक दामोदर सावरकर ने अंग्रेजों की मदद की थी। उन्होंने कहा कि कारगार में रहने के दौरान सावरकर ने डर के कारण माफीनामे में हस्ताक्षर कर महात्मा गांधी और अन्य समकालीन नेताओं को धोखा दिया था।

इंडोनेशिया के जावा प्रांत में भूकंप से तबाही का मंजर, 162 लोगों की मौत, सैकड़ों घायल

