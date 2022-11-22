सावरकर पर अब तुषार गांधी का विवादित बयान, बताया कैसे की थी गोडसे की मदद?

गौरतलब है कि भारत जोड़ो यात्रा के महाराष्ट्र पहुंचने पर राहुल गांधी ने सावरकर को लेकर बयान देते हुए कहा था कि विनायक दामोदर सावरकर ने अंग्रेजों की मदद की थी। उन्होंने कहा कि कारगार में रहने के दौरान सावरकर ने डर के कारण माफीनामे में हस्ताक्षर कर महात्मा गांधी और अन्य समकालीन नेताओं को धोखा दिया था।
Savarkar not only helped the British, he also helped Nathuram Godse find an efficient gun to murder Bapu. Till two days before Bapu’s Murder, Godse did not have a reliable weapon to carry out the murder of M. K. Gandhi.— Tushar (@TusharG) November 19, 2022