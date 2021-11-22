Balakot air strike hero #AbhinandanVarthaman awarded Vir Chakra by President #RamNathKovind for his feat against Pakistan in February 2019@IAF_MCC @DefenceMinIndia @rashtrapatibhvn @rajnathsingh @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/QwC0kRhBXH— DD News (@DDNewslive) November 22, 2021
5 आतंकवादियों को मौत के घाट उतारने वाले मेजर विभूति शंकर ढौंडियाल को भी मरणोपरांत शौर्य चक्र से सम्मानित किया गया।
#DefenceInvestitureCeremony— DD News (@DDNewslive) November 22, 2021
Shaurya Chakra presented to Naib Subedar Sombir of Jat Regiment, he was a part of an assault team of Rashtriya Rifles which planned and executed an operation in which 3 hardcore terrorists were eliminated in J&K@DefenceMinIndia@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/8dN90hInnm
वहीं कोर ऑफ इंजीनियर्स के सैपर प्रकाश जाधव को मरणोपरांत दूसरा सबसे बड़ा शांतिकालीन वीरता पुरस्कार कीर्ति चक्र से सम्मानित किया गया।
#DefenceInvestitureCeremony— DD News (@DDNewslive) November 22, 2021
Valiant soldier, Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal given Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) for his exceptional courage, devotion to duty, and supreme sacrifice @DefenceMinIndia@rashtrapatibhvn@rajnathsingh pic.twitter.com/oGYgkt9361