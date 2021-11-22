Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

राष्‍ट्रपति कोविंद ने किया वीरों का सम्मान, बालाकोट स्ट्राइक के हीरो ग्रुप कैप्टन अभिनंदन को वीर चक्र

webdunia
सोमवार, 22 नवंबर 2021 (11:25 IST)
नई दिल्ली। राष्‍ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने सोमवार को राष्‍ट्रपति भवन में वीरों का सम्मान किया। इस अवसर वीरों को वीर चक्र, शौर्य चक्र और कीर्ति चक्र से नवाजा गया।
 
बालाकोट एयरस्ट्राइक के हीरो ग्रुप कैप्टन अभिनंदन को राष्‍ट्रपति ने वीर चक्र से सम्मानित किया। पाकिस्तान के F-16 लड़ाकू विमान को मार गिराने वाले अभिंनदन 3 दिन तक पाक के कब्जे में रहे थे।
 

जम्मू-कश्मीर में एक ऑपरेशन के दौरान एक कुख्‍यात आतंकवादी को मारने के लिए नायब सूबेदार सोमबीर को मरणोपरांत शौर्य चक्र से सम्मानित किया गया।

5 आतंकवादियों को मौत के घाट उतारने वाले मेजर विभूति शंकर ढौंडियाल को भी मरणोपरांत शौर्य चक्र से सम्मानित किया गया।

वहीं कोर ऑफ इंजीनियर्स के सैपर प्रकाश जाधव को मरणोपरांत दूसरा सबसे बड़ा शांतिकालीन वीरता पुरस्कार कीर्ति चक्र से सम्मानित किया गया।

पूर्व पूर्वी सेना के कमांडर लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल अनिल चौहान (सेवानिवृत्त), इंजीनियर इन चीफ लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल हरपाल सिंह, दक्षिणी नौसेना कमांडर वाइस एडमिरल अनिल चावला को परम विशिष्ट सेवा पदक से सम्मानित किया गया। वहीं पूर्वी वायु कमांडर एयर मार्शल दिलीप पटनायक को अति विशिष्ट सेवा पदक प्राप्त हुआ।

