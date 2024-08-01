Select Your Language

बॉयफ्रेंड के साथ रात बिताना पड़ा भारी, इस खिलाड़ी को किया ओलंपिक से बाहर

हमें फॉलो करें बॉयफ्रेंड के साथ रात बिताना पड़ा भारी, इस खिलाड़ी को किया ओलंपिक से बाहर

WD Sports Desk

, गुरुवार, 1 अगस्त 2024 (13:24 IST)
(Credit : Ana Carolina Vieira Instagram)

Paris 2024 Olympics : ब्राजील की एक तैराक को पेरिस ओलंपिक में नियम तोड़ने के कारण निष्कासित कर दिया गया। बॉयफ्रेंड के साथ एक बड़ा नियम तोड़ने की कोशिश में पकड़े जाने के बाद घर भेज दिया गया। एना कैरोलिना विएरा (Ana Carolina Vieira) अपने बॉयफ्रेंड गेब्रियल सैंटोस के साथ रात बिताने के लिए एथलीटों के गांव से बाहर निकलते हुए पकड़ी गईं।

22 वर्षीय एना कैरोलिना विएरा ने शनिवार, 27 जुलाई को ब्राजील की टीम के साथ 4x100 मीटर फ़्रीस्टाइल रिले में भाग लिया और 12वें स्थान पर रहीं वहीँ उनके बॉयफ्रेंड गेब्रियल सैंटोस (Gabriel Santos) पुरुष 4x100 मीटर फ़्रीस्टाइल रिले इवेंट में हार गए।

एना कैरोलिना विएरा शुक्रवार, 26 जुलाई की रात को बिना अनुमति के एथलीटों के गांव से बाहर निकली थीं। टीम को उनके भागने के बारे में तब पता चला जब उन्होंने  रात की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर  कीं। ब्राज़ील की तैराकी टीम के प्रमुख गुस्तावो ओत्सुका (Gustavo Otsuka) ने सीओबी को उनके "अनुचित" व्यवहार के बारे में सचेत किया, विएरा ने अपने देश के टीम लीडर द्वारा किए गए फैसले पर सवाल भी उठाए। हालाँकि सैंटोस ने भी नियमों का उल्लंघन किया था, लेकिन माफ़ी माँगने के बाद उन्हें चेतावनी देकर छोड़ दिया गया।

 
COB ने कहा "एथलीट एना कैरोलिना ने अपमानजनक और आक्रामक तरीके से ब्राज़ीलियाई राष्ट्रीय तैराकी टीम समिति द्वारा लिए गए एक तकनीकी निर्णय का विरोध किया। परिणामस्वरूप, गेब्रियल सैंटोस को चेतावनी दी गई और एना कैरोलिना विएरा को प्रतिनिधिमंडल से बर्खास्त कर दिया गया। वह तुरंत ब्राज़ील लौटेगी,”

टीम के प्रमुख गुस्तावो ओत्सुका ने स्थिति के जवाब में दूसरा बयान जारी किया, जिसमें कहा गया, “हम यहां खेलने या छुट्टियां मनाने नहीं आए हैं। हम यहां ब्राजील के लिए, उन 200 मिलियन करदाताओं के लिए काम कर रहे हैं जो हमारे लिए काम कर रहे हैं। रिले के गठन के बारे में अपनी बात, अपनी निराशा व्यक्त करने के लिए उसने पूरी तरह से अनुचित रुख अपनाया।''
 
“इसी अवधि के दौरान हमने इस स्थिति को अनुशासनात्मक समिति के पास ले जाने का निर्णय लिया, इस पर चर्चा की और उचित कार्रवाई की।" ओत्सुका ने कहा, हमें पोस्ट के माध्यम से पता चला।






