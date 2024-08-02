Select Your Language

पेरिस ओलंपिक में पुरुष बॉक्सर को महिला से लड़वाया, 46 सेकंड में हुआ मैच खत्म, खेल जगत में आया भूचाल

WD Sports Desk

, शुक्रवार, 2 अगस्त 2024 (14:16 IST)
Paris Olympics 2024 Imane Khelif vs Angela Carini : पेरिस ओलंपिक में एक बड़ा विवाद सामने आया है जिसने पूरा सोशल मीडिया और खेल  जगत हिला कर रख दिया है। आयोजनों पर आरोप लगें हैं कि उन्होंने एक महिला का मुकाबला एक पुरुष से करवा दिया। दरअसल महिलाओं की वेल्टरवेट कैटेगिरी के प्री-क्वार्टर फाइनल में इटली की बॉक्सर एंजेला कैरिनी और अल्जीरिया की बॉक्सर इमान खलीफ के बीच मुकाबला हुआ जिसमे इटली की महिला बॉक्सर 46 सेकंड में रिंग में ही रिंग से बाहर हो गई।

इमान खेलीफ ने एंजेला कैरिनी को कुछ ऐसे जोरदार पंच लगाए कि इटली की बॉक्सर उन्हें झेल न सकी और उन्होंने यह मैच छोड़ दिया।  
 
 
कैरिनी 30 सेकंड के बाद अपने हेडगियर को ठीक करने के लिए अपने कोच के पास गई थी, लेकिन थोड़ी देर के लिए लड़ाई फिर से शुरू होने के बाद वह पीछे हट गई।
 
कैरिनी ने खलीफ से हाथ मिलाने से भी इनकार कर दिया और मुकाबले से हटने के बाद वे रोते हुए घुटनों पर गिर गईं।
 
इटली के एक कोच ने बाद में कहा कि कैरिनी को नाक में गंभीर चोट लगी है। कैरिनी के हटने के बाद खलीफ को विजेता घोषित कर दिया और जैसे ही यह हुआ सोशल मीडिया पर हड़कंप मच गया, Elon Musk और Logan Paul सहित कई लोगों ने इसकी आलोचना की। कहा कि यह सरासर बेईमानी है इटली की बॉक्सर के साथ गलत हुआ।  इटली की एंजेला कैरिनी ने मुकाबले से पीछे हटने के बाद कहा कि उन्होंने अपने जीवन में इतने जोरदार मुक्के नहीं झेले। 





कौन हैं इमान खलीफ?
इमान खलिफ अल्जीरिया की मुक्केबाज हैं और वे ट्रांसजेंडर नहीं हैं। वे जन्म से महिला ही थीं लेकिन उन्हें सेक्स डेवलपमेंट के कारण उनके पास XY क्रोमोसोम हैं और पुरुषों के समान टेस्टोस्टेरोन लेवल है। खलीफ एक प्रसिद्ध मुक्केबाज हैं जिन्होंने IBA की 2022 विश्व चैंपियनशिप में सिल्वर मैडल जीता था। ज्यादा टेस्टोस्टेरोन लेवल के कारण उसी संगठन ने उन्हें पिछले साल नई दिल्ली, भारत में महिला विश्व मुक्केबाजी चैंपियनशिप से बैन कर दिया था।

उन पर चीन की यांग लियू (Yang Liu) के खिलाफस्वर्ण पदक मुकाबले से कुछ घंटे पहले प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया। उसके बाद IBA के Eligibility Test को पूरा करने में विफल रहने के बाद यांग लियू का कांस्य पदक (Bronze Medal) भी छीन लिया गया था, जो XY Chromosome वाले एथलीटों को महिला वर्ग में भाग लेने से रोकता है। 
 
कैसे मिली इमान खेलिफ को पेरिस ओलंपिक में एंट्री? 
इस बार पेरिस ओलंपिक में इमान खलिफ को जेंडर इक्वलिटी (Gender Equality) की वजह से एंट्री मिली लेकिन इस मुकाबले के बाद आयोजनों की खूब आलोचना हुई। बॉक्सिंग मैचों का आयोजन इंटरनेशनल ओलंपिक कमेटी करवा रही है जिसने साल 1999 में सारे टेस्ट बंद कर दिए थे।

अब ओलंपिक में खेलने के लिए महिला बॉक्सर्स को अब सिर्फ अपने महिला होने का सर्टिफिकेट देना होता है और इमान के पासपोर्ट पर भी महिला लिखा हुआ है। इससे पहले सप्ताह में, आईओसी (International Olympic Committee) ने कहा था कि मुक्केबाजी की महिला वर्ग में भाग लेने वाला हर कोई प्रतियोगिता के लिए निर्धारित पात्रता नियमों (Eligibility Rules) का अनुपालन कर रहा है।
 
आईओसी के प्रवक्ता मार्क एडम्स ने कहा, "उनके पासपोर्ट में वे महिलाएं हैं और वहां लिखा है कि वे महिलाएं हैं।"
 
खलीफ ने तीन साल पहले टोक्यो ओलंपिक में महिलाओं की इवेंट में भाग लिया था और पांचवें स्थान पर रही थी। लिन ने टोक्यो में भाग लिया था।
 
 
हार के बाद एंजेला कैरिनी ने क्या कहा? 
मुकाबले से पीछे हटने के बाद एक इंटरव्यू में कहा कि उन्हें अपनी नाक में अत्यधिक दर्द के कारण हार माननी पड़ी। यह कहते वक्त कैरिनी की आँखों में आंसू थे और अपने शरीर पर खून के धब्बे थे। 
 
उन्होंने कहा "मुझे अपनी नाक में तेज़ दर्द महसूस हुआ और एक मुक्केबाज़ की परिपक्वता के साथ, मैंने कहा 'बस,' क्योंकि मैं नहीं चाहती थी, मैं नहीं चाहती थी, मैं मैच ख़त्म नहीं कर सकी," 


इस विवाद को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों का रिएक्शन 



