Paris Olympics से पहले ही खुशखबरी, भारतीय महिला तीरंदाजी टीम क्वार्टरफानइल में

WD Sports Desk

, गुरुवार, 25 जुलाई 2024 (16:54 IST)
अंकिता भक्त, भजन कौर और दीपिका कुमारी की भारतीय महिला तीरंदाजी टीम ने पेरिस ओलंपिक 2024 में शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए गुरुवार को क्वार्टरफाइनल में पहुंच गयी है।

आज यहां लेस इनवालिडेस गार्डेंस में हुई व्यक्तिगत रैंकिंग राउंड में अंकिता 666 के अपने सत्र के सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्कोर के साथ 11वें स्थान हासिल किया, भजन 659 के स्कोर के साथ 22वें तथा दीपिका 658 के स्कोर के साथ 23वें स्थान पर रहीं। कोरिया की सिहयोन 694 के स्कोर के साथ पहले और सुहयोन नाम 688 के स्कोर के साथ दूसरे स्थान हासिल किया तथा चीन की जियाओलेई यांग 673 के स्कोर के साथ तीसरे स्थान पर रहीं।
अंकिता भक्त, भजन कौर और दीपिका कुमारी ने टीम स्पर्धा में 1983 के स्कोर के साथ सीधे क्वार्टर फाइनल में प्रवेश किया। भारतीय टीम रैंकिंग राउड में चौथे स्थान पर रही। दक्षिण कोरिया 2046 के रिकॉर्ड स्कोर के साथ पहले स्थान पर, 1996 के स्कोर के साथ चीन दूसरे और 1986 के स्कोर के साथ मेक्सिको ने तीसरा स्थान हासिल किया।(एजेंसी)

