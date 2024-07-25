Paris Olympics से पहले ही खुशखबरी, भारतीय महिला तीरंदाजी टीम क्वार्टरफानइल में

अंकिता भक्त, भजन कौर और दीपिका कुमारी ने टीम स्पर्धा में 1983 के स्कोर के साथ सीधे क्वार्टर फाइनल में प्रवेश किया। भारतीय टीम रैंकिंग राउड में चौथे स्थान पर रही। दक्षिण कोरिया 2046 के रिकॉर्ड स्कोर के साथ पहले स्थान पर, 1996 के स्कोर के साथ चीन दूसरे और 1986 के स्कोर के साथ मेक्सिको ने तीसरा स्थान हासिल किया।(एजेंसी)
INDIA DESTINED TO FACE SOUTH KOREA— IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) July 25, 2024
The women team did fabulously well to ensure a bye and directly makes it to the Quarterfinal.
A win for both South Korea and India will see them meet each other in Semis.#Archery #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/15YVlT7wGj