Paris Olympics में भारतीय एथलेटिक्स दल का कुनबा रैंकिंग के कारण बढ़ा

जेसविन, अंकिता को विश्व रैंकिंग के जरिए भारतीय एथलेटिक्स टीम में मिली जगह

WD Sports Desk

, सोमवार, 8 जुलाई 2024 (17:22 IST)
जेसविन एल्ड्रिन (पुरुषों की लंबी कूद) और महिला वर्ग में अंकिता ध्यानी (पांच हजार मीटर दौड़) में विश्व रैंकिंग में जगह बनाने के बाद भारत की पेरिस ओलंपिक की एथलेटिक्स टीम में शामिल किया गया है।

दोनों एथलीटों के टीम में शामिल होने के साथ ही पेरिस ओलंपिक के लिए भारतीय एथलेटिक्स टीमें सदस्यों की संख्या अब 30 हो गई हैं। विश्व एथलेटिक्स ने आधिकारिक तौर पर जेसविन एल्ड्रिन और अंकितना ध्यान के भारतीय टीम में शामिल होने की पुष्टि की है।
लंबी कूद के राष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड धारक एल्ड्रिन पुरुषों की लंबी कूद में 31वें स्थान पर हैं। उन्हें शीर्ष 32 एथलीटों में शामिल होने के कारण पेरिस में जगह बनाई है। वहीं अंकिता महिलाओं की पांच हजार मीटर में 42वें स्थान पर हैं, जो कि उस स्पर्धा में कटऑफ रैंक है।

अंकिता आगामी ग्रीष्मकालीन खेलों में इसी स्पर्धा में 29वें स्थान पर रहीं और हमवतन पारुल चौधरी पांच हजार मीटर की राष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड धारक के साथ जुड़ेंगी। अंकिता ध्यानी का व्यक्तिगत सर्वश्रेष्ठ 15:28.08 है जो उन्होंने इस साल की शुरुआत में कैलिफोर्निया में ट्रैक फेस्ट में हासिल किया था। उन्होंने पिछले महीने इंटर-स्टेट एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप में 16:10.31 के समय के साथ स्वर्ण पदक भी जीता।(एजेंसी)

