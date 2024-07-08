Paris Olympics में भारतीय एथलेटिक्स दल का कुनबा रैंकिंग के कारण बढ़ा

लंबी कूद के राष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड धारक एल्ड्रिन पुरुषों की लंबी कूद में 31वें स्थान पर हैं। उन्हें शीर्ष 32 एथलीटों में शामिल होने के कारण पेरिस में जगह बनाई है। वहीं अंकिता महिलाओं की पांच हजार मीटर में 42वें स्थान पर हैं, जो कि उस स्पर्धा में कटऑफ रैंक है।
ANKITA TO PARIS OLYMPICS— IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) July 7, 2024
22 year old Ankita Dhyani is all set to participate in the 5000m race.
She will also have Parul for company in the same race.#Olympics2024 pic.twitter.com/XQv5mHvmgG
Jeswin Aldrin, initially left out of India's #athletics contingent, has now qualified for #Paris2024 Olympics.
After recent withdrawals in his event, Jeswin was ranked in the final Road to Paris Rankings and will represent India in men's long jump.#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/vCP0HYjVJ3
— Khel Now (@KhelNow) July 7, 2024अंकिता आगामी ग्रीष्मकालीन खेलों में इसी स्पर्धा में 29वें स्थान पर रहीं और हमवतन पारुल चौधरी पांच हजार मीटर की राष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड धारक के साथ जुड़ेंगी। अंकिता ध्यानी का व्यक्तिगत सर्वश्रेष्ठ 15:28.08 है जो उन्होंने इस साल की शुरुआत में कैलिफोर्निया में ट्रैक फेस्ट में हासिल किया था। उन्होंने पिछले महीने इंटर-स्टेट एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप में 16:10.31 के समय के साथ स्वर्ण पदक भी जीता।(एजेंसी)