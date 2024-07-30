Select Your Language

Paris Olympics Day 4 Live Updates: भारत को निशानेबाजी ने दिलवाया दूसरा कांस्य पदक

WD Sports Desk

, मंगलवार, 30 जुलाई 2024 (13:07 IST)
निशानेबाजी मिश्रित स्पर्धा में भारत ने जीता कांस्य पदक

 मनु भाकर स्वतंत्रता के बाद एक ही ओलंपिक में दो पदक जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय बन गई जिन्होंने सरबजोत सिंह के साथ पेरिस ओलंपिक में 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल मिश्रित टीम वर्ग में दक्षिण कोरिया को हराकर इतिहास रच दिया ।

भारतीय जोड़ी ने कोरिया को 16 . 10 से हराकर देश को इस ओलंपिक में दूसरा पदक दिलाया । इससे पहले मनु ने महिलाओं की 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल स्पर्धा में कांस्य जीता था ।

ब्रिटिश मूल के भारतीय खिलाड़ी नॉर्मन प्रिचार्ड ने 1900 ओलंपिक में 200 मीटर फर्राटा और 200 मीटर बाधा दौड़ में रजत पदक जीते थे लेकिन वह उपलब्धि आजादी से पहले की थी ।
 

कांस्य पदक मैच की बात करें तो शुरुआत से भारत प्रतिद्वंदी दक्षिण कोरिया से पिछड़ रहा था। लेकिन दोनों ही निशानेबाजों ने जबरदस्त वापसी की और भारत को पेरिस ओलंपिक का दूसरा पदक दिला दिया।
12 साल पहले भारत ने निशानेबाजी में पदक जीता था। इसके बाद रियो, तोक्यो में निशानेबाजी ने कोई भी पदक नहीं दिलवाया था लेकिन इस ओलंपिक के पहले 2 पदक निशानेबाजी ने दिलवाए हैं।

07:31 PM, 30th Jul
बैडमिंटन: सात्विक-चिराग ने ग्रुप मुकाबले में फजर-मुहम्मद को हराया
तीसरी वरीयता प्राप्त सात्विकसाईराज रंकीरेड्डी और चिराग शेट्टी की भारतीय जोड़ी ने पेरिस ओलंपिक 2024 में मंगलवार को पुरुष युगल के अपने अंतिम ग्रुप सी मुकाबले में इंडोनेशिया के फजर अल्फियान और मुहम्मद रियान अर्दियांतो की जोड़ी को सीधे सेटों में हराया।

भारतीय जोड़ी ने आज यहां ला चैपल एरिना में दुनिया की सातवें नंबर की इंडोनेशियाई जोड़ी को 40 मिनट तक चले मुकाबले में 21-13, 21-13 से हराया।इस जीत के साथ सात्विक-चिराग दो मैचों में जीत दर्ज कर ग्रुप सी में शीर्ष पर है।बैडमिंटन पुरुष युगल क्वार्टरफाइनल मुकाबला एक अगस्त को खेला जायेगा।

07:29 PM, 30th Jul
तीरंदाजी: भजन कौर राउंड ऑफ 32 में पहुंचीं
भारतीय तीरंदाज भजन कौर ने पेरिस ओलंपिक 2024 में महिलाओं के व्यक्तिगत राउंड ऑफ 64 मैच में मंगलवार को इंडोनेशिया की सईफा नूरफीफा कमल के खिलाफ 7-3 से जीत दर्ज कर अगले दौर में पहुंच गई है।
आज यहां हुई स्पर्धा में इंडोनेशियाई तीरंदाज ने दो सेटों के बाद 3-1 की बढ़त ले ली, लेकिन भजन ने लेस इनवैलिड्स में लगातार तीन सेट जीतकर वापसी की।

इससे पहले अंकिता भकत राउंड ऑफ 64 में बाहर हो गई थीं। 26 वर्षीय 11वीं रैंकिंग वाली भकत पोलैंड की 54वीं रैंकिंग वाली वियोलेटा मैसजोर से 6-4 से हार का सामना करना पड़ा।

07:10 PM, 30th Jul
ओलंपिक हॉकी: भारत ने आयरलैंड को 2-0 से हराया
भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम ने मंगलवार को पूल बी के मुकाबले में आयरलैंड को 2-0 से हराया। इसी के साथ भारतीय टीम पूल बी में हुये तीनों मैचों में सात अंक के साथ शीर्ष पर बनी हुई है।

आज यहां यवेस-डु-मनोइर स्टेडियम में खेले गये मुकाबले में भारत ने शुरुआत से ही आक्रामक खेल का मुजाहिरा करते हुए आयरलैंड पर दबाब बनाये रखा। कप्तान हरमनप्रीत सिंह ने पहले हॉफ के 11वें मिनट में पेनल्टी कार्नर को गोल में तब्दील कर भारत को 1-0 की बढ़त दिलाई।

इसके बाद हरमनप्रीत सिंह ने दूसरे हॉफ में 19 मिनट में एक ओर गोल दागकर टीम की बढ़त दोगुनी कर दी। इन दोनों गोलों के साथ पेरिस ओलंपिक 2024 में हरमनप्रीत गोल की संख्या चार हो गयी है।

तीसरे हॉफ में दोनों ही टीमों ने आक्रमक खेल का प्रदर्शन किया। इस दौरान आयरलैंड की टीम को तीन पेनल्टी कार्नर मिले, लेकिन भारतीय पक्ष के शानदार बचाव के कारण आयरलैंड के खिलाड़ी गोल करने में विफल रहे।चौथे हॉफ में आयरलैंड को पेनल्टी कार्नर मिले, लेकिन वह भारतीय रक्षापंक्ति को भेदने में पूरी तरह से विफल रही और आयरलैंड को हार का मुंह देखना पड़ा। आयरलैंड पूल बी में सबसे निचले स्थान पर है।

03:25 PM, 30th Jul
रोइंग: बलराज पंवार पदक की दौड़ से बाहर
पेरिस ओलंपिक में भारत के एकमात्र रोवर बलराज पंवार मंगलवार को पुरुष एकल स्कल्स स्पर्धा के क्वार्टरफाइनल-4 में पांचवें स्थान पर रहे।
आज यहां हुुए मुकाबले में सेना के जवान पंवार 7:05.10 का समय के साथ पांचवें स्थान पर रहे इसी के साथ ही वह मौजूदा ग्रीष्मकालीन खेलों में पदक की दौड़ से बाहर हो गए।हालांकि, पंवार सेमीफाइनल सी/डी में बुधवार को रेस लगाएंगे। उनका लक्ष्य ओलंपिक रोइंग में भारत का सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन दर्ज करना होगा। 


