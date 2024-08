पेरिस में मीराबाई नहीं दोहरा पाईं टोक्यो का कमाल, चौथे स्थान पर रहीं

Result Update: #Weightlifting Women's 49KG



Heartbreak for Mira as she misses out on a medalat #ParisOlympics2024



Our girl lifted 88kg in Snatch & 111kg in Clean & Jerk, and gave it her all but couldn't end on the podium as she finished 4th.



Well tried Mira! You…