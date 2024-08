Paris Olympics समापन समारोह में कांस्य पदक जीतने वाले यह दो खिलाड़ी थामेंगे तिरंगा

#Paris2024 #Olympics



IOA have confirmed PR Sreejesh will join Manu Bhaker as India's flagbearer for Closing Ceremony.



PT Usha: "Neeraj told me ‘Ma’am, even if you had not asked me, I would have suggested Sree bhai’s name’."

