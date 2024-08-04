Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

सरासर बेईमानी, पेरिस ओलंपिक में निशांत देव के साथ चीटिंग? विजेंदर सिंह रणदीप हुड्डा ने उठाए सवाल

हमें फॉलो करें सरासर बेईमानी, पेरिस ओलंपिक में निशांत देव के साथ चीटिंग? विजेंदर सिंह रणदीप हुड्डा ने उठाए सवाल

WD Sports Desk

, रविवार, 4 अगस्त 2024 (12:40 IST)
Nishant Dev Paris Olympics 2024 : भारतीय मुक्केबाज निशांत देव को पेरिस ओलंपिक में विवादा से भरे क्वार्टर फाइनल में मैक्सिको के मार्को वर्डे (Marco Verde Alvarez) से 4-1 से हार का सामना करना पड़ा जिसके बाद पूर्व मुक्केबाज विजेंदर सिंह और अभिनेता रणदीप हुड्डा संग कई फैन्स ने स्कोरिंग सिस्टम पर और जजों पर सवाल उठाए लोगों ने कहा कि 23 वर्षीय निशांत देव को साफ़ तौर से लूटा गया है।

शुरुआती 2 राउंड में निशांत देव के प्रभावशाली दिखने के बावजूद देव का प्रदर्शन फाइनल स्कोर में नहीं रिफ्लेक्ट नहीं हुआ जिसके बाद स्कोरिंग प्रणाली पर सवाल उठाया गया। पहले राउंड में आगे रहने के बाद, वर्डे को अगले दो राउंड में पांच जजों द्वारा विजयी घोषित किए गए। निशांत ने तीव्रता जारी रखी और सीधे प्रहार किया, वर्डे दूसरे राउंड में कवर करने में विफल रहे। वर्डे द्वारा निशांत पर दबाव डालने के बाद मुकाबला पलटना शुरू हो गया। दूसरा राउंड वर्डे के पक्ष में 3-2 से समाप्त हुआ।

तीसरे राउंड में वर्डे को सभी जजों द्वारा 10 अंक दिए गए, जबकि निशांत को 9 अंक दिए गए और इसी तरह निशांत देव क्वार्टर फाइनल से बाहर हुए।

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics : पुरुष या महिला? बॉक्सर Imane Khelif के पिता ने दिखाए दस्तावेज


जिसके बाद 2008 बीजिंग ओलंपिक पदक विजेता विजेंदर सिंह (Vijender Singh) और बॉलीवुड अभिनेता रणदीप हुड्डा (Randeep Hooda) ने अपने X हैंडल (पूर्व Twitter) पर ट्वीट शेयर किए, जिसमें उन्होंने स्कोरिंग प्रणाली और जजों के फैसले पर सवाल उठाए।


बॉक्सिंग फैन्स और निशांत के प्रशंसक भी उनके पूरे मुकाबले में आक्रामक होने के बावजूद परिणाम के तरीके से खुश नहीं थे। 
 
विजेंदर ने एक्स पर लिखा, 'मुझे नहीं पता कि स्कोरिंग सिस्टम क्या है, लेकिन मुझे लगता है कि यह बहुत करीबी मुकाबला था..उसने बहुत अच्छा खेला..कोई ना भाई निशांत देव

 
अभिनेता रणदीप हुड्डा ने एक्स पर लिखा, 'निशांत ने जीत लिया था, यह स्कोरिंग क्या है? पदक छीन लिया लेकिन दिल जीत लिया. दुखद, अभी बहुत कुछ करना बाकी है.




हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

Paris Olympics : कितने बजे है लक्ष्य सेन का मुकाबला, कब होगा भारत ग्रेट ब्रिटेन का हॉकी मैच

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos