चारधाम यात्रा : केदारनाथ धाम के कपाट खुले, पहली पूजा पीएम मोदी के नाम से की गई

#WATCH | The doors of Kedarnath Dham opened for devotees. Kedarnath's Rawal Bhimashankar Linga opened the doors of Baba Kedar. On the occasion of the opening of the doors thousands of devotees were present in the Dham. pic.twitter.com/NWS4jtGstb— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 6, 2022
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with his wife offered prayers at the Kedarnath temple— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 6, 2022
The portals of the temple have been opened today pic.twitter.com/fG2TXYBNbd