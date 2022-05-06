Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

चारधाम यात्रा : केदारनाथ धाम के कपाट खुले, पहली पूजा पीएम मोदी के नाम से की गई

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 6 मई 2022 (08:09 IST)
केदारनाथ। केदारनाथ धाम के कपाट शुक्रवार सुबह 06 बजकर 26 मिनट खोल दिए गए। पहली पूजा प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नाम से की गई। मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी ने भी पूजा-अर्चना कर बाबा केदार का आशीर्वाद लिया। अब 6 माह तक यहां भगवान शिव के दर्शन किए जा सकेंगे।
 
शुक्रवार सुबह जय केदार के जयकारों के बीच भगवान केदारनाथ के कपाट भक्तों के लिए खुल गए। बाबा की पंचमुखी मूर्ति को केदार मंदिर में विराजित किया गया।
 
तड़के बाबा केदार की उत्सव डोली को मुख्य पुजारी द्वारा भोग लगाया गया और नित पूजाएं की गई, जिसके बाद डोली को सजाया गया। केदारनाथ रावल भीमाशंकर लिंग, वेदपाठियों, पुजारियों, हक्क हकूकधारियों की मौजूदगी में कपाट पर वैदिक परंपराओं के अनुसार मंत्रौच्चारण किया गया और 6 बजकर 26 मिनट पर कपाट खोले गए। इस दौरान डोली ने मंदिर में प्रवेश किया।
 
सबसे पहले पुजारियों व वेदपाठियों ने गर्भगृह में साफ सफाई की और भोग लगाया। इसके बाद मंदिर के अंदर पूजा अर्चना की गई। सेना की बैंड की धुनों के साथ पूरा केदारनाथ भोले बाबा के जयकारों से गुंज उठा।

