#WATCH| "...There's a saying: When rape is inevitable, lie down&enjoy," ex Karnataka Assembly Speaker & Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar said when Speaker Kageri, in response to MLAs request for extending question hour, said he couldn't& legislators should 'enjoy the situation' (16.12) pic.twitter.com/hD1kRlUk0T— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021
हालांकि कांग्रेस नेता ने बाद में विधानसभा में की गई टिप्पणी के लिए माफी मांग ली।
I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today’s assembly about “Rape!” My intention was not trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth!— K. R. Ramesh Kumar (@KRRameshKumar1) December 16, 2021