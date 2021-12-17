Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

कर्नाटक विधानसभा में कांग्रेस नेता का विवा‍दास्‍पद बयान, कहा- रेप से बच न सको, तो उसका मजा लो

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 17 दिसंबर 2021 (08:11 IST)
बेंगलुरु। कर्नाटक कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता एवं पूर्व विधानसभा अध्यक्ष केआर रमेश कुमार ने गुरुवार को राज्य विधानसभा में कहा कि एक कहावत है कि जब दुष्‍कर्म अपरिहार्य हो तो लेट जाओ और इसका आनंद लो। आप ठीक इसी स्थिति में हैं। किसानों के मुद्दों पर चर्चा के लिए समय नहीं दिए जाने पर नाराजगी जताते हुए रमेश कुमार ने यह टिप्‍पणी की।
 
कांग्रेस विधायक ने टिप्पणी उस समय की जब विधायक, विधानसभा में किसानों के मुद्दों पर चर्चा के लिए अध्यक्ष विश्वेश्वर हेगड़े कागेरी से समय मांग रहे थे।

स्पीकर ने सदस्यों से पूछा कि अगर सभी को समय दिया गया तो सत्र कैसे चलेगा? उन्होंने कहा कि आप जो भी तय करेंगे मैं हां कहूंगा। मैं जो सोच रहा हूं वह यह है कि हम स्थिति का आनंद लें।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि मैं सिस्टम को नियंत्रित या नियंत्रित नहीं कर सकता, मेरी चिंता सदन के कामकाज के बारे में है, इस पर भी ध्यान दिया जाना है। इस पर कांग्रेस विधायक रमेश कुमार ने आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी की और अध्यक्ष समेत अन्य सदस्यों को हंसते देखा और सुना गया।
हालांकि कांग्रेस नेता ने बाद में विधानसभा में की गई टिप्पणी के लिए माफी मांग ली।

